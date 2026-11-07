Orlando Magic down another starter against Warriors: Preview, Injuries, Starters, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 7, 8:40 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), NBC Sports Bay Area (Golden State)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), 95.7 The Game (Golden State)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic opened their four-game west coast swing with a disappointing 117-104 loss in Phoenix. At 2-6, Orlando is even with the Brooklyn Nets and just a game up on the teams with the two worst records in the East, so things are not going as planned. The hope is that this road trip will help the Magic gel under new head coach Sean Sweeney, but Saturday’s challenge will be the only one on the trip against a team with a winning record. Complicating matters further is that guard Desmond Bane has been ruled out due to illness, taking another Magic starter out of the equation.

Golden State improved to 6-3 with a 120-100 rout of the Miami Heat, winning its fourth consecutive game on a six-game homestand that concludes on Monday vs. New Orleans. The Warriors are 4-1 at Chase Center and were seven games better at home than on the road last season. Stephen Curry led the Dubs in scoring for the fourth time in five games with 29 points against his old Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg continued a fantastic start to his rookie season with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando led early in Phoenix and was even at 17 before falling behind and ultimately losing all hope of opening this four-game trip with a win. Despite outrebounding the Suns 48-33, the Magic fell behind 30 points just inside the 10-minute mark of the fourth. Wendell Carter Jr. had his most productive game, scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 15 points and a career-best 15 assists.

The Magic and Warriors only see each other twice per season and have split the 74 meetings to date 37-37 entering Saturday’s clash. They each held serve at home last season and haven’t played since Dec. 22, 2025 at Chase Center. Golden State avenged a 121-113 loss from the previous month, routing Orlando 120-97 behind 26 points from Curry. Paolo Bnachero finished with team-highs of 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, but the Magic shot just 7-for-27 from 3-point range. The Warriors have won five of the last six matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Jamal Cain

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Anthony Black

WARRIORS

F Will Richard

F Yaxel Landeborg

F/C Draymond Green

G Brandin Podziemski

G Stephen Curry

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Desmond Bane: Out, Illness

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery’

WARRIORS

F Draymond Green: Questionable, Right Elbow Inflammation/Soreness

F Jimmy Butler: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

F Gui Santos: Questionable, Left Knee Tendinitis

C Kristaps Porzingis: Out, Not With Team

G Moses Moody: Out, Left Patellar Tendon Repair/Surgery

G Gary Payton II: Out, Right Calf Tightness/Soreness

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Warriors -7.5 (-104), Magic +7.5 (-117)

Moneyline: Warriors -284, Magic +231

Total points scored: 219.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"The biggest thing for us is building on what we’ve done well and then correcting some of the mistakes that we’ve made, both coaches and players. I think we’ve done a good job of some initial building blocks and some fundamentals, and now we’ve got to get better at it." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on what would make for a strong road trip

STORYLINES

Limiting turnovers on Magic's mind at Golden State

Magic gashed in Phoenix despite frontcourt success

Orlando winners and losers from setback at PHX