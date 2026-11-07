The Orlando Magic fell to the Phoenix Suns in their last game, 117-104. Orlando is now on a three-game losing streak, with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on the road.

The Magic are poised for a tough game tonight, one that can continue to expose two key weaknesses. Golden State is 6-3, winning their last six games.

Here is why this game can be a telling one about Orlando's turnover and defensive problems.

Golden State enters with momentum

Orlando walked away with a tough loss against Phoenix on Thursday. The Suns didn't have a lot of momentum heading into the game, having won just one matchup and having lost four consecutive games.

The Magic could not capitalize on this opportunity to get back in the win column, adding yet another loss to their record.

Given this, it's concerning how the game against the Warriors, a team with better momentum and success, plays out.

Since the Magic could not get the job done against Phoenix, it is going to take a lot more to secure a win against this Warriors team.

The turnover and defensive problems

The Orlando Magic finished the game against Phoenix with 25 turnovers. They are 28th in the league in turnovers per contest with 18.3. This is only better than the LA Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Magic are also 25th in defensive rating (116.3).

Phoenix outscored Orlando in every quarter besides the fourth in their matchup. Their turnovers and defense both contributed to this.

The third quarter of the Suns game really showed how much of a problem this is.

Orlando had 10 of their 25 turnovers in the frame, and the Suns outscored them 33-22. This cannot happen, especially late in the game.

If Orlando continues to struggle on the defensive side, then their offense becomes more of a priority. Turning the ball over, especially at the level they have, will be harmful to the team's success.

If they continue to struggle with turnovers, then better defensive production becomes important.

The Magic need to resolve both of these issues, but it's difficult to see that path if they don't have the production on the opposite end to help alleviate them.

This Warriors team is 18th in defensive rating (112.5), whereas the Suns are 29th (121.4). Turnovers could continue to be an issue in this game.

The Warriors are averaging 117.8 points per contest, and with Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg, this game will be a challenging one in terms of Orlando's defensive production.

On a positive note

Keep an eye on Orlando's assists. When they are moving the ball around, their offense looks good. Franz Wagner is coming off a career-high in assists with his 15 against Phoenix.

Wendell Carter Jr. looked great offensively with his 27 points against the Suns. It will be key for Orlando if he keeps this up.