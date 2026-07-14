For the last several years, there's been debate as to whether which is the better conference between the East and the West.

Though, frankly, there hasn't been much debate.

A total of 12 of the last 20 champions have been in the West. Plus, only twice in the last 17 years has the cumulative record in the East been better than the West.

Beyond that, there's also been more star power in the West, with all but three of the last 13 MVPs being on West teams. From Kevin Durant to LeBron James to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Nikola Jokić to Victor Wembanyama ... I could go on, but the capital of the NBA has existed out West for the better part of the last two decades.

But the New York Knicks threw a wrench in those conversations, besting Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

That begs the question: Is the Eastern Conference better than people think? According to Magic star Paolo Banchero, you could make the case.

"I mean it's a lot of big names coming to the East," Banchero recently told Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko. "I've always felt like the East is the better conference, even though I think in the past we've been more slept on. I think you saw that this year with the Knicks and their run.

"The East is wide open in my opinion — a lot of guys feel that, that's why a lot of free agents are coming. But I'm excited and the team's excited."

Has the balance of power shifted from the Western Conference?



Paolo Banchero: “I’ve always felt like the East is the better conference,”



The Magic forward sat down with @YahooSports on Orlando’s expectations, schematic changes and more: https://t.co/hsO3JiQZ84 pic.twitter.com/IX2ibr1EQm — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 12, 2026

Which teams in the East have improved?

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason officially tipped off when the Milwaukee Bucks dealt Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a six-player, five-pick blockbuster. While that was an intraconference league-shaker, the Bucks without Antetokounmpo weren't good.

Miami, with Antetokounmpo, is.

Additionally, Indiana will pick up right where they left off with Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac. The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers both improved. The Raptors will be considerably better if the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through; the Pistons will also be better if they retain Jalen Duren, which is TBD.

Where do Magic rank in East?:

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning champion Knicks weren't among the teams who improved, losing Mitchell Robinson in free agency. Although they are still expected to be arguably the top seed in the East in 2026-27 -- if there's no championship hangover, of course.

Boston nor Cleveland improved. The latter is a frontrunner for LeBron James, a free agent for the first time since 2018.

There were six teams within three games of each other. That could easily repeat itself. And assuming the Magic are healthy for, say, 50 or so games, they could compete for homecourt in the East, as will Detroit, New York, Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia, among several others.

Something will have to give eventually.

"Last year wasn't what we wanted. It didn't go how we wanted," Banchero said, per Iko. "But a lot of people are going to forget about us and count us out, so it's on us to go and show that we're an elite team in this league.

"We got a chance to win the East."