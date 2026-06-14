For the second time in three seasons, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is headed East.

The New York Knicks officially cemented themselves as the NBA's eighth champion in eight years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games despite trailing by as many as 12 points in each contest. It marks the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, going a remarkable 16-3 in their historic run.

Among every championship team in NBA history, the 2025-26 Knicks are 1st in average playoff point differential, 9th in playoff winning percentage and 31st in opponents' regular-season winning percentage.



Take the average of every title team's ranks in those categories, and… https://t.co/WpxpLUXdi4 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 14, 2026

The Magic's offseason has been here for nearly two months. But with the offseason around the league officially underway, in today's parity-driven NBA, Orlando isn't viewed as a team that's in line for perhaps being the ninth champion in nine years.

According to ESPN's way-too-early 2026-27 power rankings, the Magic are currently ranked 15th, sandwiched between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, who didn't survive the play-in.

"Sean Sweeney finally gets his shot as head coach and takes over a team that could be tailored for him," ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk wrote. "Sweeney's expertise is defense and developing talent -- like he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. He will have to establish a relationship with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, and he will be tasked with elevating an already top defense.

"Sweeney, too, will have to upgrade a stagnant offense that struggled badly, especially after Wagner got hurt in the playoffs, and collapsed in blowing a 3-1 lead against Detroit in the first round."

Magic still have plenty of ground to make up in East:

Of the 14 teams ranked ahead of Orlando, eight are from the East -- including Cleveland, Atlanta and Indiana, the East champion in 2024-25 who was derailed by myriad injuries (namely to Tyrese Haliburton) last season.

New Magic head coach Sean Sweeney helps raise that floor a little bit, but the Magic still have plenty of ground to make up.

Orlando does not have a lot of cap flexibility this summer. It will be easier to assess the roster -- relative not only to last season's, but also to the rest of the East -- in September. But it shouldn't be viewed as a surprise if the Magic decide to run it back with most, if not all of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, who played just 25 games (incl. postseason) last year.

If we know one thing, it's that the Magic will need to overhaul their whole offensive structure under new head coach Sean Sweeney. They also must improve its depth, shooting and two-way versatility, the gold mine to success in today's NBA.