How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Game 5 Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have moved to the brink of becoming the eighth No. 8 seed to advance past a top seed into the conference semifinals, but they’re still not a massive favorite to get the job done.

Despite winning three of the first four contests, the Detroit Pistons are going to be favored in the next three if they’re able to reach a Game 7 and avoid a first-round upset.

The largest variable hanging over this series now hinges on the availability of Magic forward Franz Wagner, who is hoping to participate after exiting Monday’s Game 4 victory in the fourth quarter. If he suits up, it will be without having participated in Orlando’s Wednesday morning shootaround, casting increased doubt on his availability for this potential series clincher.

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero told reporters after shootaround in Detroit that the team isn’t expecting Franz Wagner to be available for tonight’s Game 5 against the Pistons.



Wagner did not participate in Orlando’s shootaround this morning, I’m told. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 29, 2026

After a 98-83 loss that helped Detroit even things at 1-1, Orlando took advantage of the series shifting back to Florida from Michigan, shooting the ball extremely well to pick up a Game 3 victory despite squandering a double-digit fourth-quarter lead.

Cade Cunningham has been a turnover machine over the past three games, racking up 24 over the last three, an average of eight per contest.

Detroit came into the 2026 playoffs looking to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time in 18 years. The Magic are one win away from snapping a 16-year drought between playoff series wins.

The Magic went 19-20 in road games during the regular season and are 1-2 on the road with losses in Philadelphia and Detroit this postseason. Orlando is 30-28 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 32-10 at home and 40-16 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, April 29, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic visit Detroit looking for series win vs. East’s top seed

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in, 3-1 playoffs) host the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 1-3 playoffs) in Game 5 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -9.5 (-115), Magic +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pistons -380, Magic +300

Total: 211.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Questionable - Right Calf Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Left Adductor Strain

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on taking a 3-1 series lead: “Right now, it means nothing. We have the advantage and now we’ve just got to make sure we try to keep that advantage.”