How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Game 2 Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic can build on their massive Game 1 upset in Detroit to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Pistons in the Eastern Conference’s 1-8 series prior to action shifting to Central Florida for the next two games.

Detroit is still nearly a double-digit underdog despite being handled handily in Sunday’s series opener. The Magic got some early clutch shooting from guard Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner’s most efficient and productive game in months and a terrific performance from forward Paolo Banchero to help overcome a road atmosphere and 39 points from Cade Cunningham in a 112-101 upset.

Detroit hadn’t played since April 12 before their loss a full week after a meaningless Game 82, so it’s possible rust settled in some since Orlando got to play a pair of postseason contests in the play-in round prior to taking the floor at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit nevertheless won the second quarter 24-20 before losing the third and fourth in trailing wire-to-wire despite pulling even at 65 in the third quarter.

The Magic are 20-21 in true road games this season, which includes their Game 1 conquest in this series and a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 7 vs. 8 play-in opener. Orlando is 28-27 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 31-10 at home, still the best mark among Eastern Conference teams since New York and Boston were also defeated at home in first-round games this week, and is 39-14 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Pistons

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, April 22, 7:10 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WFNZ (Hornets)

Magic seek more than a split in Detroit against the East’s top seed

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in) visit the Detroit Pistons (60-22) in Game 2 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -8.5 (-115), Magic +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pistons -360, Magic +285

Total: 217.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

None

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on his team’s approach in the series: “Everything we do from here on out is about mindset. This is what we know we are capable of doing.”