The Orlando Magic & Miami Heat went to battle in a game that came down to the final shot. The Miami Heat were able to build a solid lead in the first half, before the Magic were able to come storming back. The second half primarily belonged to the Magic, where they forced the Heat into turning the ball over more in the third quarter than they did in the first half.

Paolo Banchero made his return, seeing limited action in his first game back from his groin injury. The timing couldn't have been better, with the NBA cup just around the corner. After two straight wins agianst the Heat, the Magic need to be prepared for any adjustments their opponent might make. Before we head to the NBA Cup, lets look at how the Magic players graded in this game.

Franz Wagner had another good game against the Miami Heat, following his efficient performance in thier opening night battle. Tonight Wagner ended up with 32 points, including 4 three-pointers, tying his season high. The Heat forced the Magic to take more outside shots, and the Magic were able to oblige, knocking them down at a healthy clip. Wagner was also able to knock down some key shots down the stretch to ensure the Magic held on to get the win.

Jalen Suggs had one of his best shooting performances of the season, scoring 22 points and tying Franz for most three's hit with 4. After struggling in his performance against the Spurs, this bounceback performance was what he needed to get back on track. Suggs also had the tough challenge of trying to slow down Norm Powell. Although Powell was able to have his way most of the night, on the final possesion of the game for the Heat, Suggs was able to faceguard Powell not allowing him to get the ball, forcing Adebayo into a bad shot to end the game with a Magic victory.

Desmond Bane had one of his tougher games of the night, effectively being eliminated by the defensive duo of Davion Mitchell & Norm Powell. He was limited to 2 of 16 shooting, only scoring 5 points on the night. Even with an off night, the Magic were able to get the win, and he will have a quick turnaround to bounce back on Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero was on a minute restriction tonight, and although he still has some time before being at 100%, we saw impressive short bursts that should leave Magic fans excited. Paolo looked to be more engaged in the passing game and off ball movement. With another game coming up against the Knicks soon, we'll see how close to full strength he'll be able to go.

