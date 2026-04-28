Jamal Cain Has Become the Orlando Magic’s Secret Weapon in the NBA Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — I jumped out of my seat in the Kia Center when Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain flushed down a dunk that sent Detroit Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren to his seat in the fourth quarter of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Cain's highlight play has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. Even after watching it a dozen times, it might be worth another look.

Jamal Cain Gives Magic Energy

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain drives around Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

For Cain, that was just two of his eight points in an energetic 24 minutes of action in the Magic's 94-88 victory that pushed the Pistons on the brink of elimination. Cain made this play, and several other crucial ones, that helped the Magic pull out the win.

"I've said it about him before, you know, the way he appreciates his opportunity. The chance that he gets to do this, not as it being a right," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame.

"And so, his ability to go out there and play all out every single night, doing all the little things because he knows he can’t take that for granted. He’s been on other teams, different situations before, and so his ability to recognize that and play that way night in and night out says something about the care factor that he has for the work he’s put in, but also what he has for this team.”

Cain's Long Journey to This Point

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain dunks during the second half against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Cain played five collegiate seasons, four at Marquette and his final year at Oakland, where he was the Horizon League Player of the Year in 2022. Despite his accolades in college, Cain went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Cain spent two seasons refining his talents in South Beach before flocking to the Big Easy to join the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2024-25 campaign, also on a two-way deal. The Magic scooped him up and made him the top two-way player on their roster.

Cain started seeing opportunities in the middle of the season. He didn't make his Magic debut until the middle of November, playing in garbage time. He appeared in nine straight games from late December to early January, but some of those were garbage time minutes.

It wasn't until the middle of March that Mosley inserted him into the rotation full-time. This was around the time the Magic suffered a six-game losing streak that derailed their placement in the Eastern Conference standings, but Orlando still trusted Cain with heavy minutes.

Cain Defending Cunningham

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During this time, Cain's contract was converted from a two-way to a standard, giving him the final spot on the roster ahead of the playoffs. It wasn't expected for Cain to get legitimate playoff minutes, but his tenacity and defense on Pistons guard Cade Cunningham have been extremely crucial in the first four games of the series so far.

"He’s a phenomenal player," Cain said of Cunningham.

"He’s going to make tough ones. He’s going to get me on a couple of moves but as long as I stay aggressive, you know what I mean? Stay in his body and just try to make his life difficult. That’s it. But he’s tough though. I know he’s going to make some tough ones over me, but I just want to make his life difficult.

Cain has definitely made his life difficult, as the MVP candidate has coughed at the ball 24 times in the last three games, some of which he is responsible for. Cunningham only averaged 3.7 turnovers per game this season, but he has committed 24 in the last three games, proving that Cain and the Magic are swarming him in all the right ways.

The Magic have always prided themselves on the defensive end of the floor, which is where Cain's game has originated. That alone is bringing Orlando's defensive identity back into the forefront, which makes it possible for the Magic to pull off the big upset.