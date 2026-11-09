Jamal Cain Might Be Back for the Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain is coming off his best performance of the season to date against the Golden State Warriors.

The reserve forward scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during the Magic's overtime loss against the Warriors, but it wouldn't have gone into an extra frame if it weren't for his putback with a second left on the clock at the end of regulation.

WHAT A SEQUENCE AT THE END OF THE FOURTH!



JAMAL CAIN COMES UP CLUTCH TO FORCE OT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xXZgafykP1 — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

Jamal Cain Must Build Upon Warriors Performance

"I thought he did a great job and brought great energy. Obviously, the points reflect his scoring, but I thought he did a great job really attacking the offensive boards and the defensive boards, for that matter. I think he had 3 or 4 offensive rebounds and 8 defensive rebounds. It's big for us when he's out there being aggressive to try to get that done and putting in great effort on both ends," Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said.

Cain averages just under 20 minutes per game, but he was seeing extended minutes against the Warriors as a result of Desmond Bane sitting out with an illness. It was the first time Bane had sat out of a game since joining the Magic in the summer of 2025, which gave Cain an opportunity that he did not squander.

"It's extremely important because we have three of our most important guys down right now, so we know guys have got to step up. I just wanted to bring an edge and a spark off the bench and try to help us get some life," Cain said.

Having this spark off the bench from Cain is incredibly vital as the team deals with these injuries. It is reminiscent of how he played last season on his two-way contract, which eventually turned into a standard deal due to his level of play.

Naturally, Cain's role is going to change when other players are on the sidelines, but competing with the level of aggression he has shown over the last couple of games can hopefully translate throughout the season for him. That could be what the Magic need to turn things around following their 2-7 start.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Golden One Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on DAZN or NBA League Pass.