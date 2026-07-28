Jason Williams Makes Bold Magic Prediction vs. LeBron James' 76ers

The Orlando Magic's path to the NBA Finals got a little bit more difficult after LeBron James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic and 76ers finished with identical 45-37 records last season, but Philadelphia has taken a different approach to the offseason than Orlando. The Sixers traded for Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and signed LeBron in free agency after an eight-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite Philadelphia's strong offseason and Orlando's quiet one, former NBA point guard Jason Williams thinks the Sixers won't finish better than the Magic.

Why Orlando Can Finish Better Than Philadelphia

The 76ers should be viewed as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference after the moves that they've made, but their team is built around two players in their 30s (Brown turns 30 in October) and LeBron in his 40s. The Magic are still one of the youngest teams in the league with most of their core still under the age of 25.

The Sixers will have to figure out how to mesh with all of their new pieces. They don't have pre-built chemistry, which could hurt them earlier in the season. The Magic shouldn't have that problem, as they are returning most of their roster from the year before.

Orlando was one of the most injured teams in the league this past season. All-Star forward Paolo Banchero missed 10 games with an injury, while Anthony Black missed 18. Jalen Suggs sat out 27 contests, and Franz Wagner only played in 34 games with the team. Given all of those injuries, it was somewhat of a surprise to see the Magic finish with 45 wins.

While it isn't a guarantee, there is a good chance that the Magic will be healthier this year than they were in 2025-26. That should result in more wins for the team. While their ceiling may not be as high as Philadelphia's, they are built to be a 50-win squad in the upcoming season.

The East will have a lot of these strong teams beat up on each other, including the Magic and Sixers. Orlando will have to try and figure out how to coexist under their new head coach Sean Sweeney, who brings a winning pedigree from participating as a top assistant coach in two of the last three NBA Finals (2024 with the Dallas Mavericks and 2026 with the San Antonio Spurs).