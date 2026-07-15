Is this for real?

The Orlando Magic’s newly hired coach, Sean Sweeney, is in denial. When giving reasons for losing against the New York Knicks in the championship round on The Ryen Russillo Show, his top two were attrition because of the Western Conference Finals and bad luck.

Huh?

He also repeated some nonsense he was told on what could have been if the games were 46 minutes long.

One would think that someone coming from the San Antonio Spurs would have more humility in defeat. It’s inconceivable how instantly giving the champions credit isn’t the first thing coming to mind when the series didn’t even go six games.

The Knicks are champions and the Spurs are not because New York was hands-down the better team, being mentally stronger — keep in mind that the Spurs led by double digits in every game, but folded when it mattered.

Interestingly, it seems Sweeney thinks the more intense media obligations in the Finals wore on the players. He said, “Those guys like all year, if they have a longer media session, it’s because they’ve done something good. Like you don’t have 15 minutes of answering, like why didn’t you make this play… I think that’s like a different deal and can obviously contribute to it.”

Another reason for New York’s first championship in 53 years is that Jalen Brunson was the real deal and better than every Spur. Uncommonly, he was the third small guard in NBA history to be the best player on a title team after Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots as New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defend during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the series would have been extended if one coach on the Spurs’ bench had a clue that Dylan Harper is a better player than De’Aaron Fox. Or maybe if Victor Wembanyama lived up to his reputation, but it’s fine if Sweeney doesn’t expand on those things, since he wouldn’t compromise those relationships.

It shouldn’t be ignored, either, that while Sweeney was associate head coach with the Spurs, and had high influence on the schemes, the team was allowing 18.1 wide-open 3-pointers per game, which was the fifth-most of the playoffs, and opponents made 38.4 percent of those shots.

Going forward with Orlando, Sweeney needs to ensure they stay near the bottom of allowed wide-open 3-pointers. An incalculable amount of large leads are vaporized because teams don’t protect the arc, and remarkably, it wasn’t one of the Magic’s problem in their blown 3-1 lead against the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic have high expectaions next season, and Sweeney needs to be the one to help get them to another level. He may turn out to be the guy, but not accepting what really happened in the Finals to his old squad doesn't exactly inspire confidence.