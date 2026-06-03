The Orlando Magic blew a 3-1 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this year which led to the firing of head coach Jamahl Mosley, something I thought could have happened earlier on in the season. Banchero and Mosley had numerous disconnects, and it simply appeared Mosley took the Magic as far as he could.

But beyond just the blown lead, the Magic fell well short of preseason expectations, injuries, shooting woes, and a lack of quality depth led to the seasons ultimate demise.

So with the Magic hiring Sean Sweeney to be their next head coach, the question becomes, is Paolo Banchero the guy that can lead the Magic to the NBA Finals. And I believe he is, although I am interested to see how Sweeney maximizes his talent.

Banchero has shown what he can do on numerous occasions and is a proven playoff riser. This playoffs Banchero averaged 26.3/9.0/6.3 while being the only reliable option for the Magic all seven games, on both sides of the floor.

The concern from Banchero instantly becomes his capabilities from beyond the arc, where he has never been better than 34% for an entire season. With that said, he can get you there, and you can win one with Banchero as the lead guy, you just have to have a strong team around him. Bane and Wagner are a good start, but their depth has to be better, and they must improve from beyond the arc under Sean Sweeney.

Matt Hanifan

"Assuming the current iteration of the Magic stayed healthy, I don’t think it’s crazy to say that, yes, they could make with Paolo as their best player. But winning it and making it are two separate conversations entirely. For one, they haven’t made the first round in nearly two decades. Secondly, they need a better offensive structure around Banchero to better optimize his strengths. And they need the health luck they simply haven’t had the last three seasons."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Here's the conundrum with Paolo Banchero: just when you think he can't be a lead guy, because of his poor percentages from the perimeter and his ineffiency in the clutch, then he turns it on in the playoffs and makes you believe he can still be more. The former No. 1 overall pick probably needs to get in better condition this offseason, and it will be interesting to see how new coach Sean Sweeney not only features him but blends him with Franz Wagner, provided those two can still stay healthy at the same time. Can you reach the NBA Finals with Banchero as the best guy? Possibly, but you will need a strong 1B or 2A, and you'll need more of a playmaker on the perimeter than Orlando currently has. So right now, no. In the future, after better roster construction and some internal growth, perhaps."

Ryan Kaminski

"Yes, the Magic can win it all with Paolo as their best player. While these last two seasons have been relatively disappointing for the team given expectations, Banchero has shown he can be a reliable offensive hub. Sean Sweeney, Orlandos’s new Head Coach, will have to find a new scheme that works to get the most out of Banchero and his teammates’ skills. When fully healthy, Orlando’s starting lineup is one of the best in the league, which includes Banchero. When the offense allows him to be one of many threats instead of the entire engine, the Magic attack becomes a lot harder to stop."