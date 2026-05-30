Magic guard reacts to Sean Sweeney's hiring

The Orlando Magic have found their new head coach, poaching lauded assistant Sean Sweeney away from the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Friday.

Sweeney, 41, was one of the hottest names on the market. Despite previous reports suggesting the Magic would lean toward an experienced head coach, their new head man will be a first-time head coach after spending one season in San Antonio as Mitch Johnson's top associate.

Instantly after the news was announced, Magic guard instantly praised the organization's decision.

Full Circle moment ts means sum !!🙏🏽 https://t.co/bveT4QTSFt — Jalen Suggs (@jalensuggs) May 29, 2026

Suggs, Sweeney have ties back to Minnesota:

Dec 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney signals to players during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There aren't any direct ties between the two individuals, but both are from the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. Suggs was born in Saint Paul and went to high school at Minnehaha Academy, a private school in Minneapolis, before joining Gonzaga. Sweeney was also born in St. Paul and played at Green Bay and St. Thomas, a private Cathloic college in Minneapolis.

Sweeney began his coaching career with the New Jersey Nets as a video coordinator (2011-13). He eventually elevated to an assistant when the franchise relocated to Brooklyn before stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio.

He coached a plethora of well-known names, including Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. He was on staff for the Mavericks' 2023-24 team that went on to make the NBA Finals.

How Sweeney fits the Magic:

Dec 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Right now, it's difficult to parse how well Sweeney will or won't coach since he doesn't have any experience calling the shots. We may know more once we see who joins his staff, but it's difficult to gather how he plans to manage the Magic's three-headed monster in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, as well as what schemes he wants to implement.

However, by all accounts, he's a defensive-minded head coach -- similar to Mosley. Sweeney was tasked with leading the Spurs' third-ranked defense. Before his arrival, that unit -- led by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle -- was ranked 25th.

San Antonio's done a good job adjusting to each opponent this postseason. They have unquestionably been the biggest test for the reigning champion Thunder; Game 7 for that series will be Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The Magic's defense dropped to No. 14 after being a top-3 unit each of the previous two seasons. The biggest area of improvement must come offensively. Orlando climbed out of the bottom-third last season, but still ranked just 18th. For a team with championship aspirations, that's not good enough.