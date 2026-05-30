Magic guard reacts to Sean Sweeney's hiring
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The Orlando Magic have found their new head coach, poaching lauded assistant Sean Sweeney away from the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Friday.
Sweeney, 41, was one of the hottest names on the market. Despite previous reports suggesting the Magic would lean toward an experienced head coach, their new head man will be a first-time head coach after spending one season in San Antonio as Mitch Johnson's top associate.
Instantly after the news was announced, Magic guard instantly praised the organization's decision.
Suggs, Sweeney have ties back to Minnesota:
There aren't any direct ties between the two individuals, but both are from the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. Suggs was born in Saint Paul and went to high school at Minnehaha Academy, a private school in Minneapolis, before joining Gonzaga. Sweeney was also born in St. Paul and played at Green Bay and St. Thomas, a private Cathloic college in Minneapolis.
Sweeney began his coaching career with the New Jersey Nets as a video coordinator (2011-13). He eventually elevated to an assistant when the franchise relocated to Brooklyn before stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio.
He coached a plethora of well-known names, including Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. He was on staff for the Mavericks' 2023-24 team that went on to make the NBA Finals.
How Sweeney fits the Magic:
Right now, it's difficult to parse how well Sweeney will or won't coach since he doesn't have any experience calling the shots. We may know more once we see who joins his staff, but it's difficult to gather how he plans to manage the Magic's three-headed monster in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, as well as what schemes he wants to implement.
However, by all accounts, he's a defensive-minded head coach -- similar to Mosley. Sweeney was tasked with leading the Spurs' third-ranked defense. Before his arrival, that unit -- led by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle -- was ranked 25th.
San Antonio's done a good job adjusting to each opponent this postseason. They have unquestionably been the biggest test for the reigning champion Thunder; Game 7 for that series will be Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.
The Magic's defense dropped to No. 14 after being a top-3 unit each of the previous two seasons. The biggest area of improvement must come offensively. Orlando climbed out of the bottom-third last season, but still ranked just 18th. For a team with championship aspirations, that's not good enough.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_