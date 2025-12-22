Never too high, never too low.



Don't let emotions take over.



Control what you control.



Coach speak becomes commonly used phrases in the sports world for a reason; for every kernel of corny, there's a nugget of truth.





The 16-12 Orlando Magic find themselves facing the 14-15 Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler Warriors for the second and final time this season, this time on Golden State's floor.



How will Orlando overcome missing its star wing Franz Wagner to beat the Warriors again?



Doing what worked last game – surviving Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler kill shots without doubles, dare rest of their rotation to beat you, run the Dubs off the floor with effort, pace, and rebounding.

1. Stay calm when Curry and Jimmy make tough shots

When the Warriors visited Orlando in the middle of November, they basically left Magic fans with a dream night out at the Kia Center – the opposing stars pop off as scorers (34 points for Steph Curry, 33 points for Jimmy Butler), but the home team wins the game.



The fact Orlando won despite not having superstar Paolo Banchero is even more impressive, though the Warriors have their own struggles this year.



One key noted by Coach Jamahl Mosley after that game was that the team didn't hang their heads when Curry made back-breaking threes, that the team kept their emotions cool, staying "never too high, never too low".



By riding out the Warriors roller-coaster scoring, only losing the lead early in the first half, Orlando stuck with the gameplan and never looked back.



Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler might heat up at some point and get their teams going, but without a clear third scoring option, Golden State may still come up short even when both their stars are shooting lights out.



Don't panic; don't double; don't stop believing - the ups and downs of each quarter, each game, is its own journey.

2. Play with pace, crash the glass hard, make them move

The Warriors still have the 2nd-oldest roster in the league; and they show it.



Golden State doesn't want to chase around faster-moving players all night.



Orlando has adjusted and shown a willingness to play with more pace this season, especially after forcing turnovers and leaking out after contesting threes lead to long rebounds and look-up passes.



Banchero (and Suggs, when healthy) is keeping his head up to push the ball ahead to any wide receivers willing to run routes past the secondary, normally to Anthony Black leaking out for a layup.



Orlando has the edge on the offensive glass, rating 10th to Golden State's 23rd defensive rebounding rate.



Orlando has an even wider edge on the defensive glass, rating 1st overall to Golden State's 17th offensive rebounding rate.



Boxing out, crashing the glass, securing the board is how Orlando gains an edge utilizing one of their strengths, potentially racking up easy second chance opportunities.

3. Let Bane due his best Splash Bro impression

On top of his All-Star level scoring this season, Desmond Bane is one of the best perimeter shooters in the world.



Facing the best shooter in the world tonight on his home turf, the Magic should let Bane loose from deep; why not see if they accidentally unlock another level for their offense?



Bane's off-ball gravity being utilized off screens with relocation around the perimeter could be what unlocks his full scoring creator gravity to maximize spacing for everyone in this offense.



Finding ways to increase the volume of Bane's threes and and free throw attempts due to his insane shooting versatility and efficiency should be a priority for this Magic offense. Building a system that capitalizes on that threat of Bane's scoring gravity whether he has the ball or not can open up driving lanes for everyone and really push the limits of how supercharged this Magic offense can become.



