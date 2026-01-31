3 Under-the-Radar Magic Trade Targets That Would Matter in the Playoffs

The Orlando Magic are in need of adding some shooting help to the team with the trade deadline inching closer.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff gave their two cents on who they think the team should acquire ahead of the deadline.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk drives on Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Magic can still use another infusion of shooting and playmaking to both supplement the key players when healthy and replicate the key players when unavailable. Malik Monk brings a guard who flows right into Orlando's offense as a three-point threat on and off the ball, an undderrated playmaking connector, and a downhill driver off handoffs. Despite some defensive limitations, Monk could be the type of juice this offense needs to go into overdrive. — Ryan Kaminski

Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder tries to drive past Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Magic and Kings make sense as trade partners, but there might be another player that also fits in Orlando who currently calls Sacramento home. The Magic could benefit from an upgrade at the backup point guard position, and Dennis Schroder would provide that.

There are talks of Tyus Jones being moved to help get the team under the tax, leaving that spot in the rotation open. There is a chance that rookie guard Jace Richardson could take over that spot, but for a team looking to get to the playoffs, it may not be time to have a rookie in such a prominent role.

Schroder has the experience playing with several teams around the league and the German national team, where he and the Wagner brothers helped win a gold medal at Eurobasket last summer. Schroder would give the Magic exactly what they are looking for, giving the team another playmaker that could set up Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner up for success. — Jeremy Brener

Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It turns out that the Desmond Bane acquisition alone didn't solve the Magic's shooting issues. He's at a respectable if not elite 36 percent, but on only five attempts per game. And the guard who shoots more, Jalen Suggs, is at just 31 percent. Orlando still needs some snipers, and there are a few who could be available under $15 million. — Ethan J. Skolnick

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action tomorrow as they take on Victor Wabinyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories