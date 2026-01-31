Desmond Bane, Magic Explode From 3-Point Line in Comeback vs. Raptors
The Orlando Magic are feeling exhilarated after a 130-120 victory against the Toronto Raptors inside the Kia Center.
The Magic struggled throughout most of the game against the Raptors, trailing for most of the second and third quarters. But things began to change when the fourth quarter began. Despite trailing by double digits going into the fourth quarter, they were still able to pull out a win against the Raptors thanks to an epic shooting performance from beyond the arc.
The Magic made 17 of their 34 attempts from downtown, good for 50 percent. They also made 33 of 37 shots from the free throw line.
Magic Back on Top After Fourth Quarter Push
It's the second straight win for the Magic after losing a season-high four games in a row with a skid that started in London against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Things are beginning to turn around for the Magic as they are playing more of a complementary game on offense and defense.
The Magic are back in action on Sunday when they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
