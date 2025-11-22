Despite Paolo Banchero going down to injury, on his birthday, the Magic still found a way to pull a win out of the Garden – doing so in dominant fashion.



Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown didn't hold back after his team lost at home:



"They kicked our ass...



They came in and took the game from us with their physicality.”

Other than the loss to the Magic, the Knicks are playing great basketball.



New York's offense is still elite, rating 4th overall, 3rd at not turning the ball over, and 7th at crashing the offensive glass.



The Knicks' defense is still solid, rating 2nd at crashing the defensive glass, with big wings and length filling out the frontcourt.



The Knicks offense doesn't draw fouls, and the defense generally gets scored on efficiently by opponent; where can the Magic take advantage?





1. Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane creating offense, drawing fouls

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Once Banchero left the picture, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane picked up the slack in the first matchup with New York.



Franz Wagner dropped 28 points with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and a 4 AST / 0 TO ratio on 55% TS%, while drawing 8 free throws.



Desmond Bane added in 22 points on 64% TS% with an 8 AST / 3 TO ratio, and 6 rebounds, while hitting 3/6 3P and drawing 5 free throws.



Suggs drew 6 free throws of his own on the way to 14 points, forcing 1 steal and 1 block with a 3 AST / 2 TO ratio. Carter finished strong for 13 PTS on 81% TS%.



With Orlando still rating first in the league in FT Rate until further notice, if the Magic take and make more shot at the pin stripe than the Knicks tonight, those free points could play a big key in who comes out on top.



2. Boxing out New York's bigs is huge

Nov 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) grabs a rebound in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images



Wendell Carter Jr. continues to be the unsung hero for this Magic team.



Carter with the starting lineup, Bitadze and Isaac with the second unit, Orlando's bigs do the dirty work crashing the glass every night.



They've got a tough challenge ahead of them, with Mitchell Robinson, Karl Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges in the frontcourt, bodies will need to find bodies to box out for rebounds tonight.



Whichever team comes out on top in the rebounding battle will determine a major key to success. Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, denying second chance point for the Knicks by boxing him out primarily when the Magic on defense should be a focal point.



Towns and Bridges find rebounds defensively; Orlando should box out every time the ball goes up to help create their own second chance points.





3. Extra Ball-Pressure on Towns, Bridges, Brunson

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) keeps the ball inbounds against Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many things are still true about these teams from their matchup 10 days ago, only this time neither team is gameplanning for Paolo Banchero or OG Anunoby.



Mikal Bridges is still scoring efficiently and effortlessly, sniping threes at a high clip, and bringing his all as an elite wing defender.



Can Franz Wagner once again outduel him in this matchup?



Towns is one of the premier stretch bigs in the league, who can also beat you with the drive and the midrange jumper into post up counter moves; denying his 3ball and forcing tough twos could be a strategy.



Be prepared for Brunson's shifty methodical patient game, as he'll attempt to manipulate the halfcourt defense with decelerating dribble packages, tough shots and floaters.



Applying extreme ball pressure on the Knicks three primary scorers could force them into uncharacteristic turnovers due to the ball control handle and off-the-dribble advantage creation not being strengths of any; force them to dribble, pass, or take a tough shot with Orlando's slew of elite defenders between Suggs, Black, Franz, Isaac, and Wendell.



Extra ball-pressure combined with Orlando's hungry defenders looking to jump passing lanes to feast on late passes will help force turnovers and create fast breaks, which remains the Magic's bread-and-butter for big momentum-changing 4pt swings.





