The 19-15 Orlando Magic visit the 16-17 Chicago Bulls tonight as Paolo Banchero begins to look like himself again.



Chicago has lost 2 of 3 games after a 5-game winning streak. Orlando has alternated between wins and losses in 8 straight contests, juggling new and old injuries with rotating rotations in-between.



What are the keys to Orlando leaving the Windy City with a win?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. No open jump shooters

Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends in the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Chicago shoots the T-10th most threes per game (38.7 3PA)



The Bulls would like to drive, kick, and shoot open jumpers.



Orlando should force them to drive and pull up for contested midrange jumpers instead, some of the most inefficient shots overall.



Make Nikola Vucevic beat you with the dribble and drawing contact when that's the last thing he wants to do.



Turn Josh Giddey into a pull-up midrange jump shooter.



Deter Matas Buzelis from driving into the paint.



Contain Coby White as a scorer with lockdown perimeter defense.



This is what Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Jonathan Isaac are here to do.

2. Secure the board, play it safe, attack the rack and draw fouls

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Where are Orlando's edges in the four factors?



The Magic have the 15th-best point differential compared to Chicago's 21st rating.



Chicago's offense sits one spot ahead of Orlando's, both in the bottom-10. Orlando's defense (9th), though, is 11 spots ahead of Chicago's. (20th)



Orlando's offense has the edge in its safe play (8th TOV%) to Chicago's defense not forcing turnovers (26th defensive TOV%), the Magic also draw fouls at an elite rate (2nd FT Rate) to the Bulls slightly less elite rating in defending without fouling. (7th)



The Magic driving through the paint to the rack for easy layups, dunks and efficient free throws should be the team's primary offensive objective.



Orlando's defense rates similarly to the Bulls' offense in shooting efficiency and turnovers, but the Magic have the edge on the defensive glass (9th) to the Bulls poor offensive rebound rate. (25th)



The Magic dominating the defensive glass, securing the rebounding to finish the possession by forcing the stop, will give them an edge in this one.



3. Explore the Paolo - Wendell 2-man game

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero is finally finding his rhythm.



It's only been two games of Paolo looking like himself, not just in the box score but in his explosive play, but that's all Magic fans should need to see to be excited of what's to come.



Orlando has one of the easiest strengths of schedules the rest of the way, providing the perfect avenue to find their footing.



The team is juggling the many returns from injuries and a big upcoming road trip overseas as they look to establish their true team identity with a few months to go before the playoffs.



Getting Paolo going now with most of the supporting cast available (minus the Wagner brothers) is huge for his physical and emotional health as the critics can't help but point out every little mistake made instead of noticing and appreciating his all-around impact and playstyle on the whole.



Banchero is a downhill playmaking hub and helpside shot blocker who draws free throws and racks up paint touches without even needing to score the rock, yet scoring might be his best individual attribute.



With Wendell Carter Jr. always playing well against his former team in Chicago, running pick-and-pop actions out of the gate between Banchero and Carter would help get Orlando's two most motivated players to pop off tonight early, which helps them find that rhythm late.