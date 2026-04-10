Buzelis up in the air, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Having already established their second-longest win streak of the season by defeating shorthanded Minnesota in their home regular-season finale, the Orlando Magic look for a fifth straight victory to keep hope of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.

The Magic remain one game behind Atlanta for both Southeast Division supremacy and the No. 6 seed and would lose a tie-breaker. The same situation exists with current No. 5 seed Toronto, which won two of three meetings and only needs to win a home game vs. Brooklyn on Sunday regardless of what happens in Friday’s big game at New York.

Even though it appears likely Orlando will open the postseason in the play-in, it is in control of ensuring a 7 vs. 8 game is played at Kia Center. The Magic will need to finish ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets to make that happen and lose to the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. both if they can’t remain ahead.

Franz Wagner and Anthony Black remain off the injury report, while center Wendell Carter Jr. (nasal fracture) is listed as probable. Orlando was fined $25,000 for allowing Black to return on April 6 after originally listing him as “out.” Black scored 14 points in 15 minutes in Detroit and added seven points and five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench the night vs. Minnesota.

Chicago comes off a 119-108 win over Washington, winning consecutive games in D.C. and will need a victory in this home finale vs. Orlando and Sunday in Dallas to avoid a 50th loss. The Bulls announced this week the intention to keep Billy Donovan as head coach but will need to hire a new president or GM to work in conjunction with building out the roster going forward.

The Bulls are on their first win streak since the All-Star break and have won more than two straight only three times all season. Chicago is 3-9 on no rest this season, dropping seven of the last eight in this situation. It lists a dozen players on the injury report.

The Magic are 18-19 on the road and 25-25 against Eastern Conference foes. The Bulls are 18-22 at home and 19-31 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Bulls

Game date, time and location: Friday, April 10, 8:10 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Chicago Sports Network (Bulls)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WLS/WSCR (Bulls)

Magic look for fifth straight victory to keep Top-6 hope alive

The Orlando Magic (44-36) visit the Chicago Bulls (31-49) looking to continue their late surge now that the majority of the team’s rotation core is intact. Orlando is a massive double-digit favorite to even the season series with the Bulls after dropping two of three last season and to this point in ‘25-’26.

Chicago won the first meeting at Kia Center 110-98 way back on Oct. 25, back when Nikola Vucevic was still playing a major role for the Bulls before being moved to Boston. The Magic got even on Dec. 1 with a 125-120 victory behind a 37-point outburst from Desmond Bane.

In the most recent encounter, the Bulls dealt Orlando their first loss of 2026 with a 121-114 victory at United Center despite 31 points from Paolo Banchero. Matas Buzelis led the way with 21 in a comeback win, while Vucevic, Kevin Huerter and Jalen Smith also played key roles and aren’t expected to be involved on Friday. Only Buzelis could suit up if he chooses to play through an illness.

Chicago has won four of six after going 1-6 between the ‘22-’24 seasons and lead 69-62 in the all-time regular-season series over Orlando dating back to 1989-90. These franchises haven’t met in the postseason since doing so in ‘95 and ‘96 in Michael Jordan’s return following his first retirement. The Bulls have a 6-4 edge there.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -15.5 (-110), Bulls +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -1200, Timberwolves +750

Total: 242.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

BULLS

F Leonard Miller

F Patrick Williams

C Lachlan Olbrich

G Tre Jones

G Collin Sexton

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Available - Nasal Fracture - Face Mask

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

BULLS

Matas Buzelis: Questionable - Illness

Josh Giddey: Out - Left Hamstring Strain Injury Management

Colin Sexton: Probable - Right Finger Mallet Finger

Patrick Williams: Probable - Left Thumb Sprain

Isaac Okoro: Doubtful - Left Quad Contusion

Zach Collins: Out - Right 1st Toe Sprain

Jalen Smith: Out - Right Calf Sprain

Anfernee Simons: Out - Left Ulnar Styloid Fraction

Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Left Shoulder Sprain

Nick Richards: Out - Right Elbow Sprain

Noa Essengue: Out - Left Shoulder Surgery

Lachlan Olbrich: Probable - Bilateral Plantar Fascitis