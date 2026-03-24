Rick Carlisle says Magic Stars deliver Physicality and Pain

NBA Champion & Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle is one of the smartest in the business, a long-tenured head coach who has seen his fair share of players and coaches over the years.

So, before the Orlando Magic hosted the Indiana Pacers, I asked Coach Carlisle two questions to pick his brain on what he thinks of the Orlando Magic's coach and available stars.

First, about his experience with Jamahl Mosley as a coach in Dallas and his journey since:

(Jamahl Mosley) is one of the best young coaches in the game right now.



He has come here and really given this team an identity as a tough-minded defensive team that plays with a lot of force and attitude.



And just all along the way, he has been very humble, he has always been a student of the game. He has always been someone who has wanted to learn.



And I am real happy for him and his family. It took awhile for him to get this opportunity, I thought he should have gotten this opportunity as an NBA Head Coach quite a bit earlier on.



But he was patient, he did a great job for us in Dallas, and he has carried all of his experience over to here.





And these guys have gone through it with injuries, like a lot of us have, but they very consistently battle you, and they are right in the hunt.

Rick Carlisle

I asked @Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle about @orlandomagic Coach Jamahl Mosley:



“One of the best young coaches in the game right now.



All along the way, he’s been very humble.



Student of the game.



He should have gotten this opportunity as an NBA Head Coach quite a bit earlier.” pic.twitter.com/HZeJMRPfM9 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 23, 2026

Second, about how Coach Carlisle gameplans for the Magic's stars:

Banchero & Bane are two very unique players.



They are both great scorers, but they are very physical with how they score.



They deliver physicality and pain when they score, because they take the ball to you, they take the game to you.



And, so, you got to meet these guys with a hit-first mindset; and it is not easy. Rick Carlisle

“They deliver physicality and pain”



I asked Rick Carlisle how he gameplans for Magic stars:



“Banchero & Bane… unique scorers… very physical with how they score…



They take the ball to you, the game to you.



Got to meet these guys with a hit-first mindset; and it’s not easy.” pic.twitter.com/MSfSQDSaCf — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 23, 2026

Jamahl Mosley on Desmond Bane's Playmaking

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley goes to gather his team during a timeout against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After the game, I asked Jamahl Mosley 3 questions.



First, did he get any explanation from the refs for all the no-calls? "No explanation," said Jamahl.

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley



1) if he got an explanation from the refs on the last play:



“No explanation…”



2) what the team needs to change to not need to rely on its resiliency so often:



“You’ve got to start the game like you’re down 10…” pic.twitter.com/AnB8CpjSVw — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 24, 2026

Second, I asked what the team needs to change to not need to rely on its resiliency so often?



Jamahl replied:

You have got to start the game that way.



You have to start the game like you are down ten.



Because, you know how teams are coming in here, seeing where we are and what we are trying to do, the teams that have that sense of urgency that are fighting for something.



The guys that are stepping into the game, they moment they step off that bench, they need to be ready to go from the get go. Jamahl Mosley

I also asked Coach Mosley about Desmond Bane picking up the slack as a playmaker for his injured teammates; Jamahl praised his star guard:

Desmond is working his tail off, that is what I think.



You start the game off, I am watching them grab, hold, not let him get to his spots.



And he is fighting just trying to get open from these guys.



I think he is doing a great job trying to create for his teammates, to make things happen down the stretch.



And again, the physicality of how they are grabbing and holding him, we have got to make sure we do that same thing on the other end for us to make it difficult for other teams defensively. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Bane’s playmaking: 7 AST/0 TO



“Desmond is working his tail off…



I’m watching them grab, hold, not let him get to his spots…



He’s fighting just trying to get open… great job trying to create for his teammates, make things happen down the stretch.” pic.twitter.com/aafvSRxaBq — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 24, 2026

Physicality & Pain works as the name of a classic rock band, what Stuff The Mascot calls his fists when he's ready to throw down with other mascots, or the newest nickname to try out for Orlando's strong scoring duo of Bane and Banchero.

When you come to Orlando, you better be ready to take a little physicality & pain, and maybe a ball thrown to the face; a rock fight close competitive game that could go either direction any moment.

Welcome to Magic Basketball.