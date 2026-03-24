Rick Carlisle says Magic Stars deliver Physicality and Pain
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NBA Champion & Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle is one of the smartest in the business, a long-tenured head coach who has seen his fair share of players and coaches over the years.
So, before the Orlando Magic hosted the Indiana Pacers, I asked Coach Carlisle two questions to pick his brain on what he thinks of the Orlando Magic's coach and available stars.
First, about his experience with Jamahl Mosley as a coach in Dallas and his journey since:
(Jamahl Mosley) is one of the best young coaches in the game right now.Rick Carlisle
He has come here and really given this team an identity as a tough-minded defensive team that plays with a lot of force and attitude.
And just all along the way, he has been very humble, he has always been a student of the game. He has always been someone who has wanted to learn.
And I am real happy for him and his family. It took awhile for him to get this opportunity, I thought he should have gotten this opportunity as an NBA Head Coach quite a bit earlier on.
But he was patient, he did a great job for us in Dallas, and he has carried all of his experience over to here.
And these guys have gone through it with injuries, like a lot of us have, but they very consistently battle you, and they are right in the hunt.
Second, about how Coach Carlisle gameplans for the Magic's stars:
Banchero & Bane are two very unique players.Rick Carlisle
They are both great scorers, but they are very physical with how they score.
They deliver physicality and pain when they score, because they take the ball to you, they take the game to you.
And, so, you got to meet these guys with a hit-first mindset; and it is not easy.
Jamahl Mosley on Desmond Bane's Playmaking
After the game, I asked Jamahl Mosley 3 questions.
First, did he get any explanation from the refs for all the no-calls? "No explanation," said Jamahl.
Second, I asked what the team needs to change to not need to rely on its resiliency so often?
Jamahl replied:
You have got to start the game that way.Jamahl Mosley
You have to start the game like you are down ten.
Because, you know how teams are coming in here, seeing where we are and what we are trying to do, the teams that have that sense of urgency that are fighting for something.
The guys that are stepping into the game, they moment they step off that bench, they need to be ready to go from the get go.
I also asked Coach Mosley about Desmond Bane picking up the slack as a playmaker for his injured teammates; Jamahl praised his star guard:
Desmond is working his tail off, that is what I think.Jamahl Mosley
You start the game off, I am watching them grab, hold, not let him get to his spots.
And he is fighting just trying to get open from these guys.
I think he is doing a great job trying to create for his teammates, to make things happen down the stretch.
And again, the physicality of how they are grabbing and holding him, we have got to make sure we do that same thing on the other end for us to make it difficult for other teams defensively.
Physicality & Pain works as the name of a classic rock band, what Stuff The Mascot calls his fists when he's ready to throw down with other mascots, or the newest nickname to try out for Orlando's strong scoring duo of Bane and Banchero.
When you come to Orlando, you better be ready to take a little physicality & pain, and maybe a ball thrown to the face; a rock fight close competitive game that could go either direction any moment.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK