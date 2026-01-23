The Charlotte Hornets completely dismantled the Orlando Magic, who were playing their first game in four days, with a 124-97 win inside Kia Center. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

A disappointing trend continues for Magic:

Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after making a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another day, another massive early deficit for the Orlando Magic.

Three days after falling behind 33 points to the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando dug itself another steep hole at home against Charlotte, which was playing a second night of a back-to-back.

The Magic missed nine of their first ten shots, with their second made field goal coming with 4:22 left in the first quarter. The Hornets' lead got to as big as 26 points in the opening half before extending it to 33 before the end of the third quarter.

Whether you were inside Kia Center or watching from home, if you booed, nobody would've blamed you. That's how bad it was.

Magic bench gets manhandled:

Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Noah Penda, Moe Wagner and Jett Howard provided a spark in the final quarter, one of the biggest differences through the first three quarters was the bench production. Orlando's bench had just 12 points over that span; Collin Sexton had 16 alone, with the Hornets totaling 37.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the Magic's two available stars -- Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane -- didn't set any semblance of tone to begin the game. That hasn't been the case for over a week, which is a problem in it of itself.

But there was a missing element, collectively, when the game was competitive. There was no ignitable spark within sight. That's an issue -- a big issue, especially after three days' rest at home to a sub .500 team playing the second night of a back-to-back. Yikes!

There needs to be a shake up:

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

At the time of publication, we are exactly two weeks away from the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline.

Now at 23-20, the Magic are in a fairly tough position because they're about to get really expensive, so ducking the luxury tax is the right move for repeater tax purposes. However, the Magic need new life in the building to inject a jolt of energy.

There needs to be a shake-up. Whether it's an immediate roster shakeup (or, dare I say, a coaching shakeup...?!) or not, the Magic are continuing to dig their own grave against bad teams. January was supposed to be their easiest stretch of the season -- and it's been anything but.

