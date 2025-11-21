Clippers coach Ty Lue shares gameplan on how to defend Desmond Bane

All Desmond Bane needed was to see the ball splash through the net.



In the four games since his buzzer-beating game-winning shot against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bane is averaging 23 PPG on 10/26 3P (39% 3P%) and 58% TS%.



The Orlando Magic are 6-2 when Bane scores 19+ PTS in a game.



How is Bane doing his damage?



Bane has launched 6+ 3s per game in his last six games, including tonight's game against the Clippers; Bane is hitting 37% 3P% of his shots from downtown in this stretch.



While fans are well aware of his 3pt super powers, its Bane's all-around game that continues to elevate winning impact for this team – the hustle plays diving for loose balls, the dimes initiating pick-and-rolls, the downhill drives into the paint to bend the defense.



Bane has already shown instant chemistry with Wendell Carter. Jr in the pick-and-roll, where Desmond creates a good look for himself or the team consistently.



Defenses must pay attention to Desmond Bane at all times, on and off the ball.



Stagger screens, zoom actions, slipping picks and popping are off-ball movements that get Bane a head of steam and utilize his shooting gravity to distract the defense even when he isn't dribbling.



Bane is driving to the game more often than one might realize, ranking T-40th in how often he drives per game. (11)



That number has climbed up to 12.3 drives per game (33rd) in the four games since Banchero's injury, even more than Franz Wagner in that stretch.



Orlando relies on Bane not just threatening the 3pt shot, but the pumpfake and dribble drive that counters off that.



Bane bending the defense in more ways than one makes him one of the most versatile scorers in the game to go with his already versatile shooting pallet.



This Magic offense will be maximized when opponents spend every defensive possession with one eye on Bane, one eye on the ball, and the collective defensive unit's brain growing slightly distracted from both aspects overwhelming the senses.





How do teams like the Clippers gameplan to stop Desmond Bane?

Nov 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes to the basket during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane finished with 15 PTS with 3 3PM, 1 STL, and a 5 AST / 2 TO ratio against the Clippers tonight.



Before the game, I asked Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Ty Lue how his team's defensive gameplan against the Orlando Magic changes after the addition of Desmond Bane.



Ty Lue noted Bane's shooting gravity, off-ball movement, and downhill driving:





“41% career 3pt shooter… He’s very dangerous.



Coming off screens, coming off pindowns, getting to his right hand, getting downhill.



He adds a different dimension to this team.



Mose has done a great job incorporating him.” - Ty Lue

