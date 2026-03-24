David Steele, John Gabriel celebrate newest Orlando Magic Hall of Famer

It is all about the fans. Alex Martins

Long-time Magic CEO Alex Martins has been honored as the 14th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

The Magic unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2014, naming the first two inductees, Magic co-founder Pat Williams and Orlando’s first-ever draft pick, now community ambassador, Nick Anderson.

Martins joins a laundry list of Magic legends: Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022), Dennis Scott (2023) and Dwight Howard. (2025)

Quotes from David Steele, John Gabriel, and Alex Martins

Apr 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins speaks during a press conference for the new Orlando Magic G-League stadium at Osceola Heritage Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I asked Orlando Magic broadcaster David Steele what he would tell Magic fans about Alex Martins that they might not know, how much he's had his hand in the process of everything over the years:





Well, he has had his hand in virtually everything that has happened in the years that he was here.



Of course, he left for a few years to build out his professional sports management career, but I have known him since we first started in 1989, and there were only about, I'm going to guess 10 to 15 employees total with the Orlando Magic that first season, not counting coaches and players.



So, you got to know people really well back then, and Alex and I became fast friends, and our friendship has just grown through the years.



I can just tell you that he's he's a man of extraordinary character and integrity. David Steele

David Steele added this fun fact that fans might not know about Alex Martins' journey in sports:

An interesting note, you said people might not know.



He was the student broadcaster at Villanova when they won the National Championship, just like the High Point duo that went viral with their call of the High Point win.



Alex called the championship game for the student radio station at Villanova.



So, if there had been an internet back then, he may have gone viral, and his career could have taken a whole different turn, but that's a little known fact about Alex Martins. David Steele

When I asked former Orlando Magic GM John Gabriel for an anecdote that maybe the fans don't know about Martins as a human being, he said the following:

He has earned this privilege for this award.



After so much time and hard work, he started as an intern in Philadelphia, when I was there with the 76ers.



I was one of the first employees in 1987 with Pat Williams; and Alex left us for a while, to hone his skills, to get an extra degree, and then inevitably find his wife, before he came back and stole the show and ran the show.



He is one of my dearest friends.



He is a winner in every way.

John Gabriel

I also asked John if there was anything about Alex Martins that he thinks he might not get enough credit for, from the city of Orlando, or anything that fans should realize he really had his hand in building the Magic:



He did (have his hand in building the Magic).



I attended several of the events leading up to the acceptance and completion of this facility, and he was remarkable in front of political dignitaries and investors.



He got us from the old arena to the new arena. We would not be here without him.



And he is not finished. John Gabriel

Opening in 2010, The Kia Center was soon named the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Facility of the Year in 2012.

Martins served as the Orlando Magic’s chief executive officer for 14 seasons, (2011-25) leading a transformation of the Magic’s business operations. Before that, he held various senior-level management capacities with the Magic between 1989-1998, and upon his return to the organization in 2005, those roles included director of media relations, executive vice president of marketing and franchise relations, president and chief operating officer, via Magic PR.

In 2024, the Sports Business Journal named the Magic as one of the “Best Places to Work in Sports,” the only franchise in the four major professional sports leagues to receive the recognition.

When I asked Alex Martins for his ultimate message to the fans, he said this: