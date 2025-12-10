The drill that helped Desmond Bane excel against the Miami Heat
In this story:
After scoring 2 points in the first quarter as the Miami Heat sprinted out to a commanding 15-0 lead, Desmond Bane quickly broke out the fire hose to put out the fire Miami started, spraying the Heat with 35 points over the next three quarters.
Desmond Bane did his damage deliberately, splashing exactly two threes in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, scoring 10, 10, and 15 points in each passing quarter as the game went on, saving his best for last.
After a third 37pt outing in six games, Desmond Bane became the first player to achieve that mark since T-Mac. After Bane scored 37 PTS in back-to-back games a few days ago, becoming the first Magic player to do so since Tracy McGrady, Bane gave a shout out to T-Mac in the postgame interview.
Desmond Bane didn't just beat the Heat by splashing threes, he did it by using the threat of that 3pt shooting gravity to counter with drives, dimes, and finishes.
Desmond Bane showed a clear mindset to hunt contact first before finishing at the rim, a skill known as the "bump-and-finish".
Below are six Desmond Bane Drives highlighting this "bump-and-finish" mindset in Orlando's win last night over Miami, leading to 13 of Bane's 37 PTS.
Des can be seen here hunting contact before finishing at the rim on 5 attempts, while drawing 2 whistles for 3 free throws.
Magic - Heat Postgame Quotes from Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero
After the Miami Heat matchup, I asked Desmond Bane about his mentality to hunt "bump-and-finish" drives, hunting contact before finishing at the rim that can force refs into 50-50 calls depending on how the game's being called.
Desmond says it was a conscious effort for him to be the aggressor, make the first hit, even working on this skill with Magic Coach Tae Carter after practice the day before this matchup with Miami:
Yeah, I thought over the last week I have been finishing like crap. Just not being the aggressor, not being the guy to make the first hit, driving into crowds.Desmond Bane
So, it was definitely a conscious effort. Me and (Magic Coach) Tae Carter worked on it yesterday after practice… Something that I am conscious about, for sure.
I asked Paolo Banchero how it feels to have Desmond Bane as a relief valve on offense now, especially compared to seasons prior in games where Franz is out to injury:
(Bane) is more than just a shooter… he is a real scorer, just a ball player. He hit 6 threes tonight, but he had 37 PTS against Detroit without shooting any threes.Paolo Banchero
It is not only his shooting, it is the scoring in general. You just give a player like that the ball, it is not really hard. He gets to it.
He is stuck at 37 PTS, hopefully we can get him a 40-ball here soon.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK