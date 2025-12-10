Desmond Bane destroys Heat as the Magic advance to NBA Cup semifinals
The Orlando Magic are heading to Las Vegas. Orlando bested the Miami Heat in the Emirates Cup quarterfinals 117-108 inside Kia Center on Tuesday night, spearheaded by Desmond Bane's masterful performance (more on that below).
What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's dive into it.
Magic turn it around after disastrous start:
The first four minutes could not have gone worse for the Magic.
The Heat raced out to a 20-4 run, making their first eight attempts and nine of their first 10. Meanwhile, Orlando clanked seven of its first eight attempts and looked lethargic on both ends of the floor. Miami looked like it did for the first two weeks, and to a certain extent, Orlando did too.
In the final 44:10, it outscored the Heat, 113-88. It was a shellacking. We will discuss their offense momentarily, but the Magic's defense looked far more connected -- leading to productive offense.
They were getting back in transition, forcing errant Heat passes in the halfcourt and daring Miami's shooters to make shots. They were winning the 50-50 balls and making multiple efforts. Miami wasn't. Orlando's defense shifted the momentum.
Desmond Bane dominates:
Desmond Bane's importance to the Magic right now can't be overstated. Less than 72 hours ago against Miami, Bane scored just five points on 2-of-16 shooting.
As they say: Water always finds its level.
The Magic offense was a layup line the final three-and-a-half quarters. But Bane was phenomenal, scoring a game-high 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He was seeking out mismatches and blowing past even the Heat's best POA defenders all night.
Bane was the Bane of the Heat's existence, not Paolo Banchero, who's still trying to find his footing. He did play 32 minutes, however, which is a good sign.
Magic nearly double-up Heat from 3-point range:
The Magic entered Tuesday with the fourth-fewest made 3-pointers per game and the third-fewest per possession. Their intrastate rival's 3-point volume wasn't significantly greater.
Though it was on Tuesday.
The Magic nearly doubled-up Miami from deep, canning 15 of their 32 attempts from 3-point range (compared to Miami's eight 3PM). Obviously, Bane's six led the team, but Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Tristan da Silva all tallied two-plus threes.
It's not realistic to expect that moving forward, but it made a huge difference in the end.
See y'all in Sin City!
