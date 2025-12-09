Franz Wagner injury compromises Magic in power rankings

The Orlando Magic are breathing a sigh of relief after Franz Wagner's injury against the New York Knicks did not appear as serious as it did on first glance.

Wagner will be out for the next two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain, but that is far less than what was speculated after the nature of how the injury looked. Wagner's injury is part of the reason why the Magic now sit at No. 11 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The team is two spots lower than it was a week ago.

"The Magic got Paolo Banchero back from a 10-game absence on Friday, but Franz Wagner suffered a scary-looking, left-knee injury in New York on Sunday afternoon. So as they prepare for their second straight appearance in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals, they anxiously await the results of Wagner’s MRI," Schuhmann wrote.

"Wagner totaled 56 points on 54% shooting as the Magic won their first two games against the Heat, including a one-point win on Friday. Of course, those wins were more about the defense, with the two teams combining to score just 107.3 points per 100 possessions. The third meeting will be in the NBA Cup quarterfinals in Orlando on Tuesday."

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner defends Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner injury prompts Magic power rankings slide

The team is ranked ahead of the Magic in the power rankings are the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic will have to make some adjustments while Wagner is out, but considering how well the team did when Paolo Banchero was injured, this task is far from impossible to complete. If the team responds well to the adversity they will face over the next couple of weeks, the Magic will remain one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Magic are back in action tonight for the biggest game of the season against the Miami Heat for a chance to go to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinal. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

