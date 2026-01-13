Desmond Bane shares harsh truth on business in NBA

The NBA is a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Oftentimes, players nor fans really think about it as a buisness. It's moreso referenced as entertainment, a sport, a job, a livelihood, etc. But that's until players understand the harsh reality of the league, transactionally.

Here's a good example: Last January, superstar guard Luka Doncic was -- very unexpectedly -- traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. In a million years, none of us would've expected the Mavericks to ship him on their own volition. Obviously, he shared gratitude and deep love for the only city he called home. But, as the cliche stands, the NBA's a business -- a harsh one, but one nonetheless.

The Doncic trade did irreparable damage to Mavericks fans -- or at least former ones. The same can't be said about the Grizzlies regarding sharpshooter Desmond Bane, even though he was also shockingly moved in a blockbuster deal.

The Grizzlies kicked off trade season with moving Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a hoard of first-round draft capital. Until that point, Bane didn't quite understand why the league is labeled a "business," until he was traded.

"Until you experience the business part of the NBA," he recently told Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. "It’s hard not to believe that you are living in a fairytale that will go on forever."

The Desmond Bane has worked for both sides, so far:

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If you polled Magic fans after 10 games about their thoughts of the Bane trade, you would've gotten a resounding "F," with a few exclamation points at the end.

Since then, he's built up some goodwill with several late-game heroics, five 30-point performances and a slew of other productive games amid injuries to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. So far, he's averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 56.1 percent true shooting.

The draft capital -- five first-round picks, including four unprotected -- is a steep price to pay for a team that hasn't made any semblance of postseason noise. The Magic are currently 22-18 -- not to the fault of Bane, however. On the other hand, Memphis snagged Cedric Coward No. 11 overall after swapping the No. 16 pick (via Orlando) with Portland. And Coward's been one of the league's best rookies.

It's too early to make any firm conclusions about how the trade worked for either side. The playoffs will tell. But as the trade deadline approaches, don't be surprised if more players who have never been traded quickly realize the reality that Bane learned mere months ago.

Desmond Bane will see square off with his former team, as the Magic take on the Grizzlies twice overseas in Berlin and London, beginning on Thursday.

