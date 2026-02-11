The 28–24 Orlando Magic host the 21–30 Milwaukee Bucks tonight in the Kia Center.

The Bucks are without Giannis again, leaving their sneaky top-fifteen rated offense of bucket-getting backcourt scorers of Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and now Cam Thomas to get another swing at taking down the Magic.

Orlando clearly found something in in its small-ball lineup on Monday.



The Magic Death Lineup features Paolo at the five, Franz at the four, Black at the three, Bane at the two, and Suggs at the one.



Despite a small sample size of 3.5 minutes, Orlando swished 3 3PM, created wide open looks, and unlocked its most versatile two-way lineup of ball handling, switchability, and shot creation.

How will Orlando contain Milwaukee's guards and take advantage of a Giannis-less paint?



Will they unleash The Magic Death Lineup as a staple of the offense going forward now that the roster is whole for the first time in over 400 days?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Attack the rack with Franz back

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Before the first Magic-Bucks matchup just two days before this game, I asked Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers how the return of Franz Wagner changes the gameplan.



He told me Franz is a "terrific player... a great rim-attacker… (who) plays the right way most of the time (and) can score the ball at every level" and the Magic are "a team that wants to get to the paint."



Doc highlighted Franz' two-way impact elevating Orlando's entire system, saying, "their team identity doesn’t change much, they just get better when he plays.”

2. Contain Cam Thomas, Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr.

Feb 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) handles the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando must pressure, contest, and contain Milwaukee's flamethrower backcourt that has a possibility of exploding at any moment.



Between Ryan Rolling popping out this year, Kevin Porter Jr. holding his own, AJ Green showing the 3pt range Monday with 4/8 3P, and a new tough-shotmaker in Cam Thomas in the mix, Milwaukee's perimeter crew are capable of catching fire at any time.



This Magic team is now the only team in the leauge with a taste of defending Thomas in this Bucks offense to better understand how to defend them as a unit, but tonight they could see an an even bigger serving of bucket-getting.



Orlando's best wing defenders in Suggs and Black must be ready to run around the perimeter navigating screens, while the Magic's defense as a whole must stay ready to pounce on any potential turnover at any given moment.



When I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley before Monday's game how the team prepares for Cam Thomas on the fly when this is his first game in Milwaukee, Jamahl emphasized the importance "to just understand personnel," saying, "You got to go off their old film. Just know tendencies, capabilities."

3. Unleash The Magic Death Lineup on 2nd/3rd Quarters

Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives in against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

You know what to do, Coach Mosley.



Any time opportunity strikes with the right matchup, the Magic have a small-ball ace up their sleeve ready to play.



Frankly, this lineup might even be better than a counter-strike; it may very well soon be Orlando's most explosive form of attack.



Why not unleash the small-ball unit against unsuspecting second units in the second quarter? Why not see if The Magic Death Lineup snowballs into Warriors-esque third-quarter explosions?



Suggs-Bane-Black-Franz-Paolo is a Super Team hiding in plain sight bringing similar two-way versatility, shooting, ball-handling, decision-making, scoring, and spacing between Orlando's best five players and creators all at once.



This lineup can be nearly unguardable because if you double any one, its wide open for a star scorer or a high-volume 40% 3pt shooter – as Steph would say, night night.



Wide open looks for 20+ PPG scorers who can shoot, dribble, and pass to go from good to great shots is a recipe for success.



Jamahl told me in the press conference after the game, "It was the right thing to do. They actually went small-ball, we had been switching anyway."



He went on to highlight the spacing and decision-makers that lineup unleashes, "We have so many ball-handlers and multiple guys that can make plays. That’s the beauty of what we have with our team.”





THE MAGIC DEATH LINEUP IS ALIVE https://t.co/j2rkLFQZ6Z pic.twitter.com/Jb4icLCwWY — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 10, 2026

