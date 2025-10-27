Five questions ahead of Magic's first road game vs. 76ers
The Orlando Magic are leaving the Sunshine State to embark on a five-game road trip, their first of the season after losing two of three games at home to start the year.
The first game of the stretch comes against the Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love. To learn more about the Magic's next opponent, we spoke with Philadelphia 76ers on SI contributor Eric Jay Santos.
How have the 76ers looked so far this season?
So far, so good. There will be tougher matches down the line, but opening week had many pluses. Tyrese Maxey seems to be coming into his own, with 68 points over the last two games, successfully taking on the role of de facto captain for a young-leaning roster.
VJ Edgecombe had a memorable debut. What makes him so special?
Edgecombe's quick rise to the starting lineup has been phenomenal. His athleticism and quickness set him apart from other players in his draft class. He has shown shades of Anthony Edwards and Dwyane Wade. Expect his name to be in Rookie of the Year discussions.
What’s one thing people should know about the 76ers that cannot be found in a box score?
Between Maxey, Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes, I think the 76ers have one of the most energetic backcourts in the NBA. Expect this to translate to more in-transition success and quick, effective decision-making from deep range.
If the Sixers were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?
I think it would come down to three-point shooting. Just recently, the Magic went 3-for-24 against the Hawks. Meanwhile, the Maxey-Edgecombe-Grimes trio have sunk 24 threes in two games.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I have the 76ers beating the Magic. In either case, I think this will be Joel Embiid’s first true test of the season. The Celtics have a depleted frontcourt and the Hornets don’t present as true Eastern Conference contenders. Expect this match to be close though.
Tipoff between the Magic and 76ers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it out-of-market on NBA League Pass.
