One positive quality stands out in Magic rookie Jase Richardson's debut
Orlando Magic rookie point guard Jase Richardson is waking up with another item checked off on his rookie to-do list: play in a regular season game.
Richardson saw eight minutes of action in the Magic's 110-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in the second half, where he provided a spark to the team at a key part of the game.
“Yeah, he just came in with a great amount of energy," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame.
"He approaches the game every single day with a level of joy to just be on the floor. And I thought that was great for him. You, you heard the crowd when he checked in the game, and then we needed that energy tonight. And I think he provided that. He’s not afraid of that moment. And again, it’s the opportunity that he was ready to step into.”
Richardson shines in NBA debut
While there were some moments where Richardson struggled, including missing an open 3-pointer in the corner at the end of the third quarter that would have given the Magic a huge cheer from the crowd, the rookie made his mark and proved why Orlando selected him in the NBA Draft with the No. 25 overall pick.
Third-year pro Anthony Black added to the chorus of praise for Richardson after the game.
“Yeah, I mean, he brought great energy," Black said of Richardson.
"You know, he was ready to play. He was locked in the whole game so obviously coach trusts him to put him in as we did. It was good to have him out there. He got to the rim, got to the free throw line, and he shot the right shots. You know, for his first showing, that’s pretty good. Making all the right plays, being in the right place and just bringing energy; bringing the spark.”
Richardson may not play in every game, but it's a positive sign to see what he can show in his first game with the team. He is only going to continue to learn, which will only help the Magic in the long run.
Richardson and the Magic are back in action on Monday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first road contest of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
