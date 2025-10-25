The Magic Insider

Magic's 4th quarter collapse leads to loss vs. Hawks

The Orlando Magic are stunned after losing to the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young drives around Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are shaking their heads after a 111-107 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night inside the Kia Center.

The Magic had the lead for most of the game, but the Hawks chipped away and built a five-point advantage with three minutes to go in the contest. The Magic were able to tie things up with 54 seconds left after a pair of clutch free throws from Wendell Carter Jr.

Trae Young was able to respond with a driving bucket of his own to put the Hawks back in the lead, and Jalen Suggs answered with a layup of his own. With 21 seconds to go, Young was fouled by Carter while shooting and made both free throws to go back up two.

The Magic had a chance to tie or take a lead, but a 3-point attempt from Paolo Banchero fell short, giving the Hawks the lead for the rest of the contest.

Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and guard Desmond Bane. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic can't hold on vs. Hawks

There are a number of reasons behind the Magic's loss against the Hawks. The one that stands out the most is the team's inefficiency from the free throw line.

The Magic made just 24 of 37 attempts from the charity stripe. Had the team made half of those misses, the Magic would have walked away from this one victorious.

All five of Orlando's starters finished in double figures, with Franz Wagner's 27 leading the way. Desmond Bane scored 15, while Suggs and Banchero had 11. Carter Jr. had 10 points to add to the mix.

For the Hawks, Young's 25 points led them to victory on a night where former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis were on the sidelines. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 19 points while Onyeka Okongwu scored 17.

Mohamed Gueye played 30 crucial minutes off the bench and totaled 13 points while Jalen Johnson had 12 of his own.

The Magic will have to dust themselves out quickly with the second half of a back-to-back.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow night as the Chicago Bulls come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

Jeremy Brener
