It was a relatively quiet trade deadline for the Orlando Magic, who remain trapped in the middle of the East with the perpetually mediocre Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

While the injury bug has plagued the Magic again this season, they've regressed to being a bottom-third offense once again. Though while speaking with reporters shortly after the deadline this week, Magic president Jeff Weltman lamented why there was another phase that he wants to see improve as they make a postseason push.

"Honestly, I always see the world through a defensive lens," Weltman said. "I think our defense has to get better. When we're at our best, our defense not only creates stops and puts pressure on the other team to kind of take a while to crawl back into games, but it generates a lot of offense for us.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that earlier in the season, when we were healthy, we were the 10th-best offensive team and the third-best defensive team. Our defense rises our offense -- (it) elevates it."

The Magic have lost their identity defensively:

Across Jamahl Mosley's first four seasons with the Orlando Magic, the group rose from a bottom-tier defense to one of the best in the NBA.

Behind Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, the Magic's overwhelming size allowed them to be incredibly versatile, physical and connected, making it difficult for opponents to create or exploit any advantages. In Mosley's first four seasons, they were Nos. 17, 11, 2 and 2, respectively, in defensive rating while being Nos. 24, 9, 2 and 2, in opponents' turnover rate, according to Cleaning The Glass.

However, Orlando's defense this season has been far more inconsistent. It's slipped to No. 15 in defensive rating -- including No. 21 in the halfcourt -- and No. 10 in opponents' turnover percentage, a big reason why they are 26-24, injuries notwithstanding.

"I don't like the state of the team right now," Weltman said to open his presser. "We're not playing well. I think it's been a little while that we haven't been playing well. I would imagine our fans are frustrated by the way they're playing and I'm frustrated with them.

"I remain optimistic about the rest of the season and I think that it's on us to turn this around."

Not long after Weltman's interview did the Magic blitz the young Brooklyn Nets with a 118-98 win inside Kia Center behind Jalen Suggs' first career triple-double. Orlando looks to continue that momentum ahead of the All-Star break Sunday against the new-look Utah Jazz, the second of four-straight at home before the All-Star break.

