Jalen Suggs Continues to Bring Energy For Magic

The Orlando Magic found themselves in a back-and-forth fight against the Toronto Raptors, but they came out on top 130-120.

After the game was tied 80-80, the Raptors went on a 19-6 run to take a 13-point lead going into the final frame. However, the Magic were able to respond with an 18-5 run to start the fourth quarter and tie the game. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley credited Jalen Suggs for his role in helping Orlando get back in the game.

“Just being able to sustain that run. They went on a run there, and just trying to get those guys back in the game cause of how they had been playing. Just being able to make sure we sustained it, got ourselves back in it, and the energy that those guys brought, I thought it was fantastic. So again, those guys did a heck of a job, you know, withstanding the run and then coming back from it," Mosley said.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suggs Brings Energy in Magic Comeback Over Raptors

Suggs has always been the energizer bunny for the team, and it makes a big difference when he's playing on the court and when he's on the sidelines. Orlando feeds off of his energy, and it definitely contributed to the win over Toronto.

“His energy is infectious, and what he does for these guys and this group and this fan base and this crowd," Mosley said of Suggs.

"Like, he gets everybody going, and it starts with his defense, and then there [were] just some offensive plays. I’m gonna have to go back and look at the film and see exactly what he did for that dump off to Dell (Wendell Carter Jr.), but I think he just does so many things that are just winning plays in these moments.”

Suggs' energy is contagious, and the Magic do a good job in allowing him to be the leader in that capacity. If the Magic had other players that could build that kind of energy, the team would be in a better position, so they need to figure out ways beyond Suggs to bring that to the court.

Suggs and the Magic are back in action against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

