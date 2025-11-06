How Mosley's Magic are utilizing Banchero more efficiently than ever
The Orlando Magic using Paolo Banchero in a variety of roles on and off the ball have begun to unlock their star's full skill-set.
Running both ends of a pick-and-roll, flying around in transition, bullying opponents with backdowns, Banchero is creating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates in many different ways.
How Orlando captures this lightning in a bottle will determine whether the offense sinks or swims.
How the Magic are utilizing their star more efficiently than ever –
getting Paolo Banchero the ball on the move
Always a transition beast, Banchero has scored 1.43 PPP on 40 fast breaks this season, rating in the 81st percentile, via Synergy Sports.
As the Pick-and-Roll Ball-Handler, Paolo Banchero is scoring 0.95 PPP, a good 63rd percentile ranking; but when including the passing reads Banchero makes out of running P&R, he's creating an even better 1.1 PPP for Orlando's offense, up to the 78th percentile among any P&R ball-handler.
The Banchero-Bane inverted pick-and-pop has been particularly effective anytime Orlando runs it, creating spacing for everyone consistently.
Banchero has already busted out a new move in this ever-changing Magic offense –
the fake-dunk rim-rolling jump pass
Banchero keeps his head up for perimeter shooters as he rolls like a wrecking ball towards the rim flanked with extra defenders draping all over him.
When Banchero scores or passes out of Post-Ups, the Magic score a solid 1.0 PPP, a reliable action for good halfcourt offense, especially after creating a mismatch for Paolo in the post.
Running a Paolo Banchero ISO averages a solid 0.88 PPP, a solid option, yet has room to improve.
As of this season, Banchero is heavily favoring the right side on drives, with twice the volume and literally four times the efficiency.
If defenses catch wind that Banchero going left on Drives is far less efficient, that could be a weakness they can take advantage of, but normally Banchero is good at driving with either hand, so that should bounce back eventually. (He was actually more efficient driving left last season.)
Anytime Banchero gets a head of steam, he's near impossible to stop, so recreating as many transition-esque downhill movements in the halfcourt is the goal, to get Paolo the ball on the move.
Bane and Banchero both raved about their P&R partnership after opening night. Orlando could probably looks to increase the volume of this set.
Every time Paolo Banchero has rolled to the basket in a play this year, Orlando scored a clean 1.0 PPP.
By involving Banchero more as the roller in P&R and DHO sets, Orlando's achieving this downhill movement goal, unlocking Paolo's short-roll playmaking by forcing quick read-and-react decisions to drive hard on the rim-roll to the rack, hit the dunker spot with a lob, kick out to a shooter, or stop and pop for the middy, all of which are likely a good look for Orlando if the defense is giving it up.
NBA Analyst Jackson Frank of Sportscasting NBA points out four huge positive signs in how Orlando is using Paolo this season:
Career-Highs in Rim Frequency & Free Throw Rate (Good/Efficient shots)
Career-Lows in Long Midrange Frequence & 3pt Rate (Bad/Tough shots)
Joining me on my Learning Basketball podcast this week, Jackson Frank went on to say this about Paolo Banchero's process and shot selection:
"I can't stress enough how much better Paolo looks in his approach...
A monster getting downhill... drawing the most fouls of his career, half his shots at the rim" - Jackson Frank via Learning Basketball Podcast
Orlando is still figuring out this offense, but one thing this new playstyle has unlocked is Banchero's playmaking outlet as a halfcourt downhill hub.
If Banchero's improved shot selection is a sign of this future offense – more shots at the rim and free throws, less tough pull-up jumper – that's another positive note for things to come; Banchero taking better shots on average with better shooters surrounding him when deciding to drive-and-kick will result in a higher offensive efficiency (TS%) for both Paolo Banchero and the team.
Paolo Banchero's current scoring efficiency of 55.8% TS% would be a Career-High, despite the lowest USG% (27%) since his rookie season.
Whatever the final form of this Magic offense looks like should heavily involve Banchero's barreling rim-rolling and short-roll playmaking as a threat to the defense on as many possessions as possible.