Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero is picking his best time to play his best basketball of the season.

It was a shaky first three or so months. Though the fourth-year wing is averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the Magic's last 30 games, including a near 26-9-6 stat line on 50.8/34.1/82.2 shooting splits over his last 10.

In conjunction with Banchero's recent surge, the Magic are winners of 10 of their last 14 while vaulting into a top-6 seed in the East. The Magic is one of many teams fighting a plethora of injuries. But with the 65-game minimum now in effect, several star players are either close to or will miss All-NBA entirely.

So if Banchero has a strong end to the season, will he have a case? Let's examine!

Which players will NOT qualify to make All-NBA?:

Among the names that won't be eligible to make All-NBA because they won't be eligible to exceed the 65-game minimum are:

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Bucks

• Stephen Curry, G, Warriors

• Anthony Davis, F/C, Wizards

• LeBron James, F, Lakers

• Franz Wagner, F, Magic

• Jalen Williams, G/F, Thunder

• Austin Reaves, G, Lakers

• Lauri Markkanen, F, Jazz

• Joel Embiid, C, 76ers

• Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers

Anyone else at risk?:

For the sake of conversation, we will assume these players remain healthy, although a few missed games could end their chances entirely.

• Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Thunder

• Victor Wembanyama, C, Spurs

• Luka Doncic, G, Lakers

• Evan Mobley, F, Cavaliers

• Deni Avdija, F, Trail Blazers

• Devin Booker, G, Suns

• Cooper Flagg, F, Mavericks

Examining Poalo Banchero's current case:

What many Magic fans have been seeking from Banchero has actualized over the last few weeks. He's exploiting chinks in the defense's armor, playing through contact and not hesitating or settling in a role that better optimizes him as a screener/roller.

However, with 19 games left, despite injuries plaguing the league, Paolo's current case would be pretty slim.

Of the 104 players who have played at least 50 games with at least 1,500 minutes logged, Banchero would rank No. 18 in points per game, 11th in rebounding and 29th in assists. Additionally, he would rank No. 60 in win shares, T-39 in value over replacement player (VORP), T-32 in PER and T-38 in box plus-minus.

It's easy to extract this most recent success, but if you extrapolated their best 30-game sample, you'd have to do the same for the rest. It would be purely recency bias, and that's not how these awards are necessarily rewarded.

To earn that consideration, Banchero would have to raise his level of play even more -- maybe not quite to Bam Adebayo 83-point level (although that'd be nice!), but he'd likely to average at least 30-plus on respectable efficiency the rest of the way.

Now, it's worth highlighting that the NBA eliminated positional criteria for All-NBA, thus making it more palatable. The aforementioned numbers may not share the whole story, but Banchero's play, unfortunately, hasn't quite justified him being one of the final 15 names standing -- should the majority of other healthy stars meet the 65-game minimum.