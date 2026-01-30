How To Watch Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic come off a gutsy win against in-state rival Miami on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. They have only won consecutive games once since the beginning of December and have guaranteed themselves a losing January regardless of what transpires in their final game of the month.

Despite the rough state of affairs, the Magic do come off their best second half in weeks, outscoring the Heat 74-56 in a 133-124 comeback road conquest. On the heels of four double-digit losses, Orlando put together its most cohesive effort at both ends for 24 minutes and will need to do so again without Franz Wagner. Toronto comes into town healthier than it has been in weeks.

The Raptors come off having their four-game win streak snapped by New York at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto was a season-best 10 games over .500 prior to the loss and comes into Central Florida one game behind the Knicks and Celtics in the Atlantic Division.

Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 30, 7:40 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), TSN Sportsnet (Raptors)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Raptors seek fifth straight road win in only visit to Orlando

The Orlando Magic (24-22) host the Toronto Raptors (29-20) in the second matchup of the season between the teams.

The game will be the first half of ESPN’s national doubleheader, followed by Warriors-Pistons. Toronto is 22-13 against Eastern Conference foes. The Magic are 16-17 against the East and have a 14-9 mark at Kia Center. The Raptors are 16-9 in road games, which ranks top-five in the NBA in success away from home.

Toronto won the only matchup these teams have played thus far, overcoming 27 points from Anthony Black and a 21-point first-half deficit in a 107-106 win on Dec. 29. The Raptors had seven players score in double-figures led by backup guard Jamal Shead’s 19. Paolo Banchero finished with a 23-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double but missed a potential game-winner

The Raptors have won four straight in the series against Orlando and are 16-7 over the past 23 games. These teams will play just one more time, on March 29 in Toronto. The Raps own a 61-46 series lead over Orlando dating back to 1995 despite losing 10 of the first dozen meetings.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-105), Raptors +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -135, Raptors +114

Total: 219.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

RAPTORS

F RJ Barrett

F Brandon Ingram

C Collin Murray-Broyles

G Immanuel Quickley

F/G Scottie Barnes

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

RAPTORS

Jakob Poeltl: Out - Lower Back Strain

Chucky Hepburn: Out - G League (Two-way)

A.J. Lawson: Available - G League (Two-way)

Alijah Martin: Available - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Jonathan Isaac’s impact vs. Heat: “You talk about a guy that always stays ready no matter what the rotation looks like. When his number’s called, he changed the game defensively, being able to go in there and guard multiple guys, multiple positions, protect the rim. His energy was very infectious."

