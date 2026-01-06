How To Watch Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic hit the road for the first of a back-to-back that wraps up in Brooklyn on Wednesday, so the mandate is clearly to finally put together a win streak. It’s been five weeks since the team had one of those going, running a stretch of success to three games on Dec. 1.

Since a home victory over the Bulls, the Magic have alternated wins and losses with the exception of consecutive defeats six days apart in the NBA Cup semifinals against New York and then to open a four-game road trip in Denver. Following Sunday’s home win over Indiana, Orlando will now be favored to win three straight games, which would match its longest win streak of the season prior to Friday’s home date with the 76ers.

Games aren’t won on paper, and the Wizards are no easy mark at the moment. Washington has won four of its last six despite the absence of arguably its most talented player, wing Keyonte George.

Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs returned on New Year’s eve following a seven-game absence but is again facing an indefinite absence following a knee knock and will miss his second straight game.

The Wizards are 5-12 at home and finishing a three-game homestand and are playing their fifth in six at Capital One Arena. The Magic are 8-10 on the road.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Wizards

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7:10 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network (Wizards), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan (Wizards), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Wizards look to keep Magic’s run of success from reaching a dozen

The Orlando Magic (20-16) visit the Washington Wizards (9-25) for the second meeting between these Southeast Division teams. Despite the Wizards’ recent run of success, they’re still bringing up the rear in the division, while the Magic share the lead with the Heat.

Washington is just 6-17 against Eastern Conference foes but has won its last three. Orlando is 3-5 over its last eight against East foes, but are 5-3 within the division, which includes a win in the only matchup this season, a 125-94 rout on Nov. 1 that swung thanks to a 43-21 second quarter.

The Wizards’ last win over the Magic came on Jan. 21, 2023. The Magic have won 11 straight, the last six of which have all come by double-digits. Orlando leads the all-time series 84-60 and has won six straight in D.C.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -7.5 (-105) Wizards +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -298, Wizards +240

Total: 233.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

WIZARDS

F/G Khris Middleton

F Bilal Coulibaly

C Alex Sarr

G CJ McCollum

G Tre Johnson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

WIZARDS

Kyshawn George: Out - Left Hip Flexor Strain

Cam Whitmore: Out - Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis

Corey Kispert: Out - Left Hamstring Injury Management

QUOTABLE

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe on Tre Johnson joining the starting five: “That is really hard to do, what he’s doing. He’s shooting in the 40s as a rookie from the 3-point line. That is not common. This shows you the work he’s done in his life to get to this point."

More Orlando Magic Stories