People need to relax on Magic star Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is slowly getting acclimated to the court after an early season injury.

The groin strain Banchero picked up on his 23rd birthday was an unlikely setback, but he is working to get past it. Banchero hasn't had the smoothest return from injury, but he is working to get back to being the star player the Magic need. He's had his fair share of haters criticize his game, but the critiques aren't really warranted.

"Banchero’s high level as a player is built upon his otherworldly blend of size and skill, as the former Duke star stands at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, while possessing the ability to handle the ball, score at all three levels, create for teammates, rebound, and, most impressively, hit tough shots over even great defending," HoopsHype wrote.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero posts up against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Banchero has plenty of time to develop

Banchero is incredibly gifted both in a physical sense and as a basketball player. He's still figuring out how to utilize these tools to become the best version of himself.

This isn't to say he can't have flaws in his game, but he is slowly working through those over time.

"The problem with Banchero is that despite his immense physical gifts, he relies on his tough shot-making prowess a little too much, leading to a few too many misses. He’s also a poor outside shooter, one who’s hitting just 31.7 percent of his career triples, with that number at a career-low 25 percent thus far this season," HoopsHype wrote.

"Banchero also turns it over a little too often and doesn’t set up enough wide-open makes for teammates to make up for it."

Banchero has only been back for the last six games for the Magic, which is a small sample size. During this stretch, he's had struggles, but he's also made strides in other areas.

Eventually, once Banchero gets into a rhythm, he will be able to play closer to his peak. Once he gets there, the rest of the league should watch out.

Banchero and the Magic are back in action tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Orlando Magic get health update on Jalen Suggs

Magic have unexpected entry in latest injury report

NBA Cup has shaped Magic for the better

Paolo Banchero can fix Magic's biggest issue

Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs injuries could trigger Magic to push panic button