Jalen Suggs May Be Missing Piece for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is coming off one of the best performances in his career after notching a triple-double and a win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Suggs earned praise from head coach Jamahl Mosley after the victory.

“I thought he was great tonight. I really do. His energy, his poise, his focus on the defensive end, getting guys involved, making the easy play," Mosley said.

"There was a point in the game that I just saw him after he made the pass to the corner; it was beautiful basketball because he just came down with such a level of poise. Just to find the easy, simple pass for guys, and I think that’s what he’s capable of doing. You know, obviously we know what he can do defensively, but his ability to get guys involved is really special.”

Jalen Suggs Turns Corner For Magic

Suggs has been in and out of the lineup with injuries all season long. But now that he is on the mend, it is a massive help for the team.

“I think it’s going to be ongoing, and I think that’s just what feeling out game after game," Mosley said. "Obviously, he bumped it in one game and then comes back and today, we’re just watching it and monitoring it and making sure he was good, but he had such a level of focus to him and a seriousness about him and the way he approached his game tonight, it was great.”

Suggs embodied the standard the Magic have for themselves, which hasn't come to play every night especially as of late. However, this game presented the opportunity to get back on track. And Suggs took a leadership role in that way.

“I thought we did a really good job. Everyone was focused today. Everybody was locked in. Obviously, there’s a heaviness around today, but I think we did a good job in rallying together, picking each other up, internally keeping everybody locked in on the task at hand, and I mean, I think it showed. We didn’t waver much," Suggs said.

"Our energy was consistent throughout. Our effort and intentionality, you know, playing hard and moving the ball was there throughout the game, and these are the results of it. So, you know, it’s nice to have nights like this and to reset the standard of what you can be, and that’s something to look back on that you can try to replicate and be night in and night out.”

Suggs and the Magic will look to start a winning streak against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

