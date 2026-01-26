Jalen Suggs Return is Exactly What Magic Need

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is back in the lineup after dealing with another knee injury that held him out for a couple of weeks.

Suggs is the head of the stake on the defensive end, and his return to the lineup should be impactful for the team. Suggs spoke after the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and expressed gratitude in returning to the court.

“It felt great playing basketball again. It felt great to make plays, hear the crowd; just do all of that in real time and have that experience again. It was love. I don’t like losing, but sometimes you can’t control that. So, you know, I felt good playing out there. It felt good to be back with the brothers and we’ll keep working on building," Suggs said.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Suggs Return Could Spark Magic Momentum

The Magic are a much different team when Suggs is playing on the court. His rabid energy is infectious, and he helps make every player on the court a little better, especially on the defensive end.

The Magic are 14-10 when Suggs plays and 9-10 when he does not, so it's clear that the numbers show a difference when he's on the court. Last season, Suggs missed most of the season with a knee injury, sitting out in 47 games. The one year in which he played more than 60 games came in 2023-24 when Orlando arguably had its best season in this current era.

Suggs played 75 games, and the Magic won 47. He was named to the All-Defensive Second team and received votes for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award. The Magic ultimately lost in seven games to the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Suggs only played in 24 minutes in his first game back against the Cavs, so it looks like he will be on a minutes restriction at least for the first couple of games before he returns. There will be a learning curve for Suggs and the team as he attempts to come back and be at full strength, but for now, having even a limited version of him is better than none.

Suggs and the Magic are back in action against the Cavs at 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.

More Orlando Magic Stories