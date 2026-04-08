'What Has To Be Done': Jamahl Mosley and Jalen Suggs Define Magic’s Final Push

With only three games left in the regular season, the Orlando Magic find themselves in the middle of a high-stakes playoff race.

While the standings fluctuate in the Eastern Conference, the internal messaging from the Magic locker room has remained remarkably consistent.

By analyzing the recent comments from head coach Jamahl Mosley and point guard Jalen Suggs, we can see a clear blueprint for how the Magic can attack the final push before the postseason.

Magic Returning to Their Identity

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives past Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic have lost themselves as a group at times during the season, but making sure they get back on track right before the playoffs is crucial with three games to play.

“Yeah, the way I feel about this group is just that, I think the sky is the limit when we continue to communicate with each other, talk to each other, know where our bread is buttered," Mosley said.

"It’s the defensive end of the floor. And then being able to get stops to get out and run and then continuing to trust the pass. The fact that over the last three games I think we’re averaging close to 31 assists, so they’re sharing and moving the basketball. And then we got to make sure that we just continue to sit down and guard.”

Suggs is a big reason behind the team's ball movement improving as he had 12 dimes in the team's latest win against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs is also leading the charge to get the Magic playing their style of basketball once again.

"I think for us, the main focus is coming out and improving, you know, when we step on the court and playing with that urgency. Playing with the end-of-the-year urgency, knowing what’s on the way and knowing what’s in front of us. That we have to go out and get these games. It’s a lot to ask from everybody. It’s been a long year but, I mean, it’s what has to be done," Suggs said.

The 31-Assist Blueprint

The Magic aren't just trying to survive these final three games; they are treating them as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. It's been a season filled with ups and downs for the Magic, but if they can communicate on defense, trust the pass and play with urgency, they are going to be a hard team to beat.

Tipoff between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.