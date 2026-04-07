Orlando's One Last Magic Trick Before Playoffs

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons rank #1 in the NBA in one clutch stat: wins



With 27 Clutch Wins a piece, Orlando ties Detroit after holding off a Pistons comeback in the clutch last night, responding to a punch to the mouth with a few haymakers of their own.

Orlando is one of the clutchest teams in the league, rating Top-5 in wins and win percentage, rating 1st in 2nd chance points and Top-10 in tons of categories: notably offensive & defensive rebounds, steals, free throws, points in the paint, percentage of points from twos, and points off turnovers.

How does Orlando turn up the intensity when it matters most?

The Magic are a points off turnovers machine when they dial it up defensively

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It is about the Possession Game Jamahl Mosley

One swing factor for Orlando's success, a core part of its Top-2 Defensive culture the last two seasons, is forcing turnovers and scoring off them: points off turnovers



Points off Turnovers are much easier to score by forcing live ball turnovers that create chaotic fast break opportunities, rather than just shifting possession to face a set defense.

The more defensive pests on the perimeter Orlando has available in Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Franz Wagner, the more deflections their team starts stacking up, like a multiplier effect of defensive feel and turnover forcing super powers.

Against the Pistons, the Magic's focus on hustle plays forcing live turnovers stood out:



Goga Bitadze blocking a shot and saving it from going out of bounds while initiating a fast break; Paolo Banchero saving the jump ball from out of bounds leading to Wendel Carter Jr. hitting Jalen Suggs for the fake handoff backdoor cutting layup; Jevon Carter forcing the steal and saving the loose ball falling out of bounds while hitting a streaking Moritz Wagner for a breakaway slam; Mo Wagner deflecting the ball-handler's live hostage dribble in pick-and-roll defense for a steal, Desmond Bane diving for loose balls like he's the 12th man fighting for a roster spot on the team.

After the game, I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach what sparked Orlando's defensive focus forcing so many live ball turnovers, helping the team create points off turnovers, its biggest strength:

When we talk about it, it is winning plays. And those are plays that matter.



Those are the 50-50 balls that you get ahold of, that you get on the floor, be the first one on the ground to get to the basketball.



I think that is important. That is what we show on film — our guys being able to make those plays, because those are possessions.



And in this league, it is about the possession game. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley what sparked Orlando’s defensive focus forcing so many Live Ball Turnovers



“It’s winning plays.



The 50-50 balls…



That’s what we show on film — our guys being able to make those plays…



In this league, it’s about the possession game” pic.twitter.com/DXaePIZgdF — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 7, 2026

Orlando did build a lead they slowly lost to the Cade-less Pistons, but the Pistons are a 1-seed for a reason, such as Jalen Duren developing into an off-the-dribble faceup scoring All-Star while Ausar Thompson is proving DPOY-level play anchoring a contender's defense as a forward, at least according to Detroit Head Coach, J.B. Bickerstaff:

I asked J.B. Bickerstaff what he credits to Jalen Duren's rapid development curve as a faceup scorer:



"His work ethic



He worked his tail off this summer, 2-3x a day on (1v1)



His pregame workup, it's not typical



He asked us to bring a coach who every single night can play 1v1" pic.twitter.com/2i8n5ZxaW7 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 1, 2026

He is All-Defense, for sure.



It is interesting, if you go back over time, how few times a perimeter player has gotten Defensive Player of the Year, but I think he is definitely in that conversation.



There is so many things that he does for us, right?



There are nights where his responsibility is just to shut a guy down, and he does that.



There are nights where his responsibility is just to go create chaos on the defensive end of the floor, whether it is getting steals, deflections, blocked shots, picking people up full court.



So there is so many different things that he does to impact the defensive end of the floor.



I think he deserves whatever credit or awards, but he should be considered in the highest of them all. J.B. Bickerstaff

I asked @DetroitPistons HC J.B. Bickerstaff how NBA Awards should credit Ausar Thompson’s Defense for Detroit’s success this season:



“He’s All-Defense for sure…



DPOY, I think he’s definitely in that conversation…



There’s so many things that he does for us…” pic.twitter.com/ZTCNc5p942 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 6, 2026

Orlando lost the lead and they got punched in the mouth, but this time, they held on to the ropes.

Before the game, I asked Coach Mosley how the Magic can lean on their success in Clutch situations as the season winds down into this game-by-game stretch headed into the playoffs.

I think we can use it to make sure that we understand that we can get it done in those moments.



I think that is going to be key for us, because we are going to be in a lot of more close games.





So, being able to use the things that we have done, the communication, what we want to accomplish down the stretch, both offensively and defensively, we can use those numbers to it. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how The Magic can lean on their success in Clutch situations:



“To understand we can get it done in those moments.



Being able to use the things that we’ve done, the communication, what we want to accomplish offensively and defensively…” pic.twitter.com/EHxlEqablF — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 6, 2026

If the Franz-less Magic can overcome the Cade-less Pistons despite Duren evolving into a fire breathing faceup dragon and Ausar doing his best 2019 Jonathan Isaac impression as a do-it-all big wing defensive anchor, what can they pull off over best-of-seven series when games get tighter and the Clutch experience should be most valuable of all?