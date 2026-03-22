Jamahl Mosley's 5-Word Reaction After Magic Lose to Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Lakers

The Orlando Magic are having to look at themselves again in the mirror after losing 105-104 against the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Kia Center. The game came down to the final play, with the Magic up by two points.

The Lakers called the right inbounds play that led to a wide open Luka Doncic three-pointer just before time expired. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, center Wendell Carter Jr. and point guard Jevon Carter all spoke at the podium separately after the game and had a very consistent message.

“We got to be better," Mosley said.

"In the beginning, as part of the game. Can’t have lulls, I mean; it came down to those last four plays. Essentially, the last three plays, but prior to that, you know, give up offensive rebound, small things within the game cost it down the stretch, but we just have to be better, our communication down the stretch. I think you got to give the Lakers a ton of credit there for continuing to battle back and fight and they gave themselves opportunity as well.”

'We Got to Be Better'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard reacts after hitting a game winning basket at the buzzer against the Orlando Magic. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic could have looked at the loss and complained about the ball touching LeBron James after it was called off of Paolo Banchero. Or perhaps the very next play, where a foul could have been called on Banchero as LeBron went up for a dunk, but it wasn't. Video evidence shows that it was off of his elbow, but the Magic aren't making excuses for themselves.

“We’ve got to do a better job of execution, late game, defensively," Wendell Carter Jr. said. "That was two possessions. P (Paolo Banchero) was able to save the day for us on the one and, you know, it was just a miscommunication (on the other), not being physical enough so we could be able to switch.

"That’s really about it. We just have to do a better job of that, but throughout the game I think the bench gave us a lot tonight. Yeah, that’s what happened.”

“We’ve got to be better closing games out. Better communication and on to the next one," Jevon Carter said.

The loss dropped the Magic from sixth to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, putting them half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, both of whom came out with victories on the night. With 12 games left in the regular season, the Magic's room for error continues to thin, and they have to figure out how to get past this losing streak.