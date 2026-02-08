Key guard comes up clutch in Magic's big comeback vs. Jazz, and more takeaways

The Orlando Magic completed one of their biggest comebacks of the season with a 120-117 win over the Utah Jazz inside Kia Center. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Magic struggle against the new-look Jazz frontcourt:

The Utah Jazz debuted a gigantic frontcourt with Lauri Markannen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic. The trio looked outstanding together. Markkanen and Jackson combined to score 49 points (despite neither playing more than 27 minutes), while Nurkic operated like the high post hub he's been all season, dishing out six assists (with 14 rebounds) in 24 minutes.

Defensively, the Magic had a difficult time putting pressure on the rim. Utah outscored Orlando 58-40 in the paint, though the discrepancy was greater (50-28) through three quarters while limiting the Magic to 53.8 percent shooting in the paint over that span.

Additionally, Utah finished a plus-17 on the glass. The Magic had a very difficult time dealing Utah's intersection of size, athleticism and versatility on both ends of the floor ... when they were in the game, of course.

Jalen Suggs, once again, comes up big for Magic:

Coming off his first career triple-double, Jalen Suggs, once again, displayed how important he was to the Orlando Magic when he was on the court.

The fifth-year guard, who finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer with 2:05 left. He stripped Isaiah Collier inside the arc with 32 seconds left, and capped off his clutch end by deflecting an inbounds pass from Collier before draining the game's final two free throws.

He added seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks to his ledger across 34 minutes. Suggs is the heartbeat of the team, and he showed why in the game's biggest moment(s) in their comeback victory.

Moe Wagner ignites Magic comeback:

Down by 17 with less than two minutes left in the third, Orlando had to mount a large comeback over the game's final 14 minutes.

For whatever it's worth, #TankCulture™ took over for Will Hardy's Jazz, stapling Jackson, Markkanen or Nurkic to the bench for the final period. Keyonte George exited midway through the second quarter with an injury, too.

Thus, Utah was without four starters during the Magic's comeback -- sparked by Moe Wagner's infectious energy.

The Magic big scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, courtesy of two corner 3-pointers. He also grabbed four boards and had a hockey assist to Paolo Banchero in transition to ignite the sold-out Kia Center crowd.

It all started with him. It was an injection of life the Magic needed to score their 27th win of the season,

