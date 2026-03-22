Luka Doncic, Goga Bitadze Explain Spat During Lakers vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic are coming out of a dog fight against the Los Angeles Lakers, which they fell on the losing end by a score of 105-104.

In the second quarter of the game, both Magic center Goga Bitadze and Lakers guard Luka Dončić picked up technical fouls after exchanging words with one another. Crew chief Marc Davis explained the reasoning behind the double technicals.

"Both Dončić and Bitadze were both assessed technical fouls for their continual taunting

of one another," Davis said in a postgame pool report.

"They were both warned to cease their comments directed towards one another between the two free throws. After the free throw and as the ball entered the frontcourt, they were both correctly assessed technical fouls for their unsportsmanlike comments directed towards one another."

Dončić Gets Technical Foul vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic moves the ball past Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dončić's technical was very significant because it's the 16th he has had all season long, which will force the league to suspend him for their next game against the first-place Detroit Pistons.

Dončić spoke after the game about the incident and explained his side of the story.

"He said, If we talk, he will f*** my whole family. And at some point, this is basketball court, at some point, I just can't stand I gotta stand up for myself, but I know I gotta do better my teammates. I know they have my back, so I let them down today, but I hopefully get rescinded," Dončić said postgame.

This elicited a response from Bitadze, who feel as though Dončić was the first to say something.

"Well, he said something about my mother, which is really inappropriate. We don't say that stuff during the game, so I don't know if he knew that I understood his language or not. I just said whatever he told me [about] my mother [and] said it back. That was pretty much it," Bitadze said.

It remains to be seen whether or not these technical fouls get rescinded, but the league will be making a decision soon because the Lakers' game against the Pistons is very significant.

In the meantime, the Magic will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 16 games in a row. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or streaming on NBA League Pass.