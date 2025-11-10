One Orlando Magic acquisition off to a disastrous start
When the Orlando Magic acquired Tyus Jones, they thought they were getting a 40% three-point shooter, a reliable point guard, and a playmaker. Jones was a low-risk high reward signing, as he signed a $7-million dollar contract this offseason to fill the Magic's desperate need for three-point shooting and facilitation.
Yet so far in 2025, Tyus Jones has been unplayable. Showcasing a 13.3% three-point percentage, 2 points per game, and only 13.1 minutes per game. Jones rough start has played directly into the Magic's early season struggles.
Now when you consider who he is replacing, the frustration grows. Cole Anthony was shipped to Memphis in the trade for Desmond Bane and later bought out eventually leading to his signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Anthony's start to the 2025/2026 campaign, has been a million times better than Jones'.
Now this is not saying Anthony is better and the trade was necessary to acquire Desmond Bane. But it goes to show just how pitiful Tyus Jones start has been.
So, can Jones turn it around?
Now for Jones it's about getting comfortable, as it is for the entire Magic squad. Jones played his best in offenses where everyone knows their roll, knows where to be and trusts each other. This aspect will come with time but also needs to come sooner rather than later.
Next, he has to get going from beyond the arc. The Magic thought they fixed their three-point woes, adding Banc, Jones, drafting Jase Richardson (who could take Jones minutes), yet instead they are ranked 21st in the NBA and are averaging the 5th most turnovers per game.
Their offense is a mess, their bench unit is producing a measly 33 points per game, good for 25th in the NBA. If they can't get production soon, they will have to look elsewhere.
There’s still reason for cautious optimism. Jones has been on 5 teams in his career and often finds his rhythm once rotations stabilize and teammates learn his tendencies. His career assist-to-turnover ratio remains among the best in the league, which hints that his value may resurface once the Magic establish a more defined offensive identity. Coach Jamahl Mosley has emphasized patience, noting that integrating multiple new shooters and secondary playmakers takes time to gel.
But patience has a shelf life in the NBA. Orlando’s front office didn’t bring in Jones to be a developmental project; they needed immediate impact. If Jones can’t rediscover his confidence from deep or command the second unit with authority, the Magic may have no choice but to shift minutes toward younger options like Jase Richardson or even explore the trade market.
The next month could define whether Tyus Jones is a stabilizing veteran presence or one of the league’s biggest early-season disappointments.
