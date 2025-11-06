Orlando Magic’s $22 million problem: role players not delivering early
The Orlando Magic are off to a very slow star (3-5). After an offseason filled with hype and excitement, they have been the opposite, dull and underwhelming.
Part of the Magic's struggles are due to the limited production from role players Jonathan Isaac and Tyus Jones.
1. Tyus Jones
Jones was signed in the offseason to provide depth and three-point capabilities in the back court. A former 6th man of the year candidate and back-to-back seasons shooting 40% from beyond the arc have equated to nothing this season. 2.5/1.0/1.4 with a 34.6% field goal percentage and an abysmal 13.3% from beyond the arc. The Magic desperately needed to add some three-point shooting and Jones was supposed to provide some relief off the bench, but so far, he has done the opposite and is harming the Magic.
It's no sign to panic but if Jones can't produce for the Magic, maybe it's time to look at rookie Jase Richardson for minutes.
2. Jonathan Isaac
Isaac will likely end his career as a question of "what-if?" The 6'10 forward once nicknamed the minister of defense has seemingly lost his edge, not giving the Magic his defensive prowess that they desperately have missed to start the 2025 season. Jonathan Isaac is so far averaging a singular steal and block combined, playing only 8-minutes a contest, shooting 35% from the floor, and scoring only 2 points. Isaac is being paid $15-million dollars to be a non-factor for the Orlando Magic. The previous two seasons featuring a healthy Isaac looked like a sign of positive things to come. Once again coming into a season fully healthy yet seeing a regression in his play on both sides of the court.
For the Magic the whole season has seen a sloppy start, their newly acquired players are struggling to fit in, the returners are struggling with the faster pace, and basketball games are being lost. But it comes at the price of the second unit, guys who were supposed to play a large role for this team, taking home a combined $22-million dollars, with $0 dollars' worth of production.
It’s not time to hit the panic button in Orlando just yet, but the lack of impact from the second unit is a growing concern for a team that entered the season with playoff expectations. If veterans like Tyus Jones and Jonathan Isaac can’t find their rhythm soon, head coach Jamahl Mosley may have no choice but to shake up the rotation (something we have begun to see transpire).
Rookie Jase Richardson could provide the kind of energy and scoring punch the Magic are missing off the bench, while Noah Penda’s athleticism and defensive presence might help restore some of the intensity Isaac once brought. Meanwhile, Mo Wagner’s expected return should give Orlando a much-needed interior boost, both in rebounding and second-chance scoring opportunities.
The Magic still have time to right the ship, but their depth was supposed to be a strength, not a liability. Until the bench begins to produce at the level their contracts suggest, the questions surrounding this team’s ceiling will only grow louder.
