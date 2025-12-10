Magic coach says Heat's new playstyle is more unpredictable to defend than most teams
In this story:
What is the best way to create advantages for a basketball team?
Should you run the offense through the post-up advantage, or get the ball to the elbow? How should teams look to bend the defense – with pick-and-rolls and handoffs, or endless ISOs and drive-and-kicks? Are offenses at their most threatening with the best shooters moving off ball as much as creating on ball?
Is their one clear answer, or does the answer to these questions depend on the talent, lineup, and matchup?
The Miami Heat are pushing this test to the limit, dedicating the majority of their offense to drive-and-kick, ISO-centric, fast-paced up-and-down basketball.
After a hot start playing this way, the Heat have cooled off some to rating 13th in offense on the year. Miami still rates #1 in pace and dead-last in volume of pick-and-rolls and handoffs by a mile, yet the offense is working.
I asked Jamahl Mosley if Miami’s new offensive playstyle — creating advantages running the fewest P&R and DHO of any team — makes their offense more unpredictable to guard or tougher to gameplan for as a defense.
Coach Mosley said, ‘Yes…. Drive-kick, one-on-one, less pick-and-rolls, harder to guard.”
The Memphis Grizzlies found some success last season playing with a similar style of never-ending drive-and-kick 'wheel relocation', using as few screens as possible to maximize 5-out and 4.5-out spacing for the offense at every moment throughout the possession.
One commonality between these two teams is the work of assistant coach, Noah LaRoche, who helped spearhead these concepts first with the G League Memphis Hustle squad before working the ideas into the big leagues, and now has joined the Miami Heat staff to consult and further explore these ideas in Miami.
I asked Miami Heat Head Coach Eric Spoelstra what he credits for the Heat’s offensive success around Miami’s new fast-paced nearly-screenless playstyle and the influence of Noah LaRoche’s coaching concepts
“I just love coaching, working on this craft. I love when a staff like we have wrestle through different things.
Noah (LaRoche’s) been a really good addition: he’s a part of our staff, along with the rest of the guys. (Chris) Quinn has been instrumental.”
The next question, though, revolves around Spoelstra's ending comments in that clip – with the Heat's offense regressing as of late, can Miami keep up the success of this fast-paced screenless style of play all season?
Only time will tell if the Heat change playstyles as the season evolves.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK