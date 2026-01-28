Magic must make defense cool again to beat the Heat in Miami

The 25–22 Miami Heat host the 23–22 Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30PM EST.

Orlando holds the NBA's 18th point differential; meanwhile, Miami ranks T-13th in point differential.

The Magic are coming off a rough stretch, rating dead last in point differential with a 1-4 record over the last two weeks; the Heat are winning their games at an average rate of 4-3 with the 14th PD in that span, doing so with the 7th best offense in the league.

However, Orlando is 3-0 in the Sunshine State Rivalry against Miami on the season, an in-state rivalry that Paolo Banchero says is always fun getting to go up against, but now the Magic have to win on the road as the team is sputtering.

How will the Magic bounce back to their former defensive-minded selves to cool down the Heat in Miami?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Remember defensive fortitude; force turnovers and run off them

Orlando was once a feared defense in the league, spending the past two seasons not only holding down a Top-2 defense, but doing so primarily by forcing turnovers at an elite rate.



This season, there have been flashes of that defense, but not enough to spark the fire this team needs.



While still rating 11th as a team at forcing turnovers and 4th at defensive rebounding, the Magic rank just 25th at defensive shooting efficiency and 23rd at defending without fouling.



Orlando needs to tighten up their shot contests without fouling, force more tough shots away from the rim, close out on threes to balance things out.



The first priority for the Magic defense facing a team that runs fewer screens than anyone else is guarding your yard, holding your own defensively on an island, and trusting that your teammates got your back to rotate when things go awry.



A defense rotating on a string is just as important as an offense moving the ball on a string.



One defender missing a rotation leaves the opposing team with an open shot, whereas one pass being late on offense misses an opportunity off an advantage created; that late decision on offense can be redeemed in the same possession despite being a mistake; on mistake for the defense makes them toast.



With Suggs slowly returning from injury and Franz still out, the Magic will have to rekindle that defensive flame without their two top defenders at full strength.



Anthony Black did a superb job making Tyler Herro take tough shots in previous matchups and will likely be asked to chase around the sharpshooting guard again in this one.

2. Believe in Banchero

Paolo enjoys getting to go up against the Miami Heat, understandably so when you've beaten a team 3x already this season without losing once.



While Orlando as a team is still figuring things out, Paolo Banchero looks to be back closer to his superstar self.



Over last his 13 games, Banchero is averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 0.8 steals while shooting 55% eFG% overall, 54% 2P% on 13 twos per game, 39% 3P% on 4 threes per game, and 77% FT% on 7 free throws per game, despite the Magic only winning 5 of those 13 games.



3. Build a system that builds off stars' strengths

How can the Magic capitalize on Banchero being generally back as a scoring hub while maximizing the offense for the team?



Staggering stars and effective halfcourt sets, such as Bane/Carter/Black in one lineup while building around Paolo and Suggs in another, is one idea.



Orlando knows the Bane-Carter pairing can be an effective shot creation and pick-and-roll defensive unit, a reliable duo on both ends. Throw in Anthony Black's dynamic dunks, threes, and off-the-dribble game and there's a tough trio that could work together.



Leave Suggs and Banchero to do their own thing in other lineups, allowing both to explore more off the dribble, run a lethal handoff, and be flanked by two-way play-finishers off their scoring creation.



Play the starters and best players as often as possible together and build lineups that maintain semblances of those starters.



Finding combos that involve Orlando's best players and lineups is the Magic's best option for success.



While new forms of offensive shot creation would be nice to experiment and f, the season is 50 games in; its time to build continuity on what works.



