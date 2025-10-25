Magic player unleashing revenge game among 3 Keys to bounce back win
At home against the Hawks last night, Orlando went down late in a back and forth game, leaving the team 1-1 to start the season.
The NBA leaves no time to sulk in your sorrows.
With the Chicago Bulls on deck 24 hours later, professional basketball requires a balance of the emotional ups and downs throughout an 82-game season.
What are the 3 Keys to Orlando's game plan to beat the Bulls?
1. Contain Nikola Vucevic in his return to Orlando
Nikola Vucevic got off to a hot shooting start from deep in the season opener, knocking down 4/6 3P and 7/12 2P for 28 PTS & 14 REB.
Vucevic is a clean jump shooter, yet limited to his skillset. For Orlando to win, they need to reduce his strengths and take advantage of his weaknesses.
The Magic have oodles of size and length to throw at the Bulls big man defensively. Run him off the 3pt line, no open midrange jumpers, make him beat you with drives and a so-so handle and tough contested shots.
He will playmake to open cutters and shooters if its an easy decision where they are left wide open, so no need to double team. Force Vucevic to drive and dribble as often as possible to increase the chances of turnovers and decrease his ability to shoot wide open jumpers, his favorite way to score.
He will avoid contact in the paint, so loading up extra bodies when he sinks deep is a fine option at times, but any of Orlando's big men defenders can guard him straight up knowing Vucevic will never go up strong to force contact or draw a foul call.
Defensively, he's stuck in drop coverage, so run plays that attack drop coverage:
Spam Bane & Suggs P&R/DHOs for Pull-Up threes with Paolo as the roller for middy pullups and kickouts to shooters when doubles come.
Unleash Franz P&R/DHO with Goga/Wendell to unlock Franz floaters, lobs to strong rim-rollers, and decelerating eurostep finishes.
2. Unleash Revenge Game Wendell Carter Jr.
The data viz above shows Wendell Carter's scoring splits by team matchups from early 2022. This was only a year or so into being with the Magic.
How have things changed? Scroll to the data viz below.
Wendell's not quite scoring 22 PPG every time he faces his former team anymore; he now averages 16 PPG on 61% TS%, yet that is still tied for the most of any team matchup. (Denver)
After last night's first loss of the year to Atlanta, Wendell made it clear the team doesn't want to lose two in a row, especially at home, and that he still gets extra motivation every time he plays Chicago, the team that drafted him and later traded him for Vucevic:
"(Chicago is) definitely a game. I always circle, you know, it keeps me engaged, keeps me, you know, ready to go. And you know, we look at it as a must win. We don't. We never want to drop two in a row, especially here, here at home." - Wendell Carter Jr.
Below is my updated data visualization of Wendell Carter Jr.'s team scoring splits as of today:
3. Stop Matas Buzelis from getting downhill; force him to shoot
Matas Buzelis is the most interesting young Bull on the team's roster now, other than perhaps rookie Noa Essengue.
Both look to be downhill forces in this league for years to come.
The Bulls might not be built for a playoff run, but they have a lot of scorers and playmakers playing spread ball under coach Billy Donovan.
Buzelis hit 36% of 3 3PA last season, so its within his game to shoot, but anytime Matas is pulling up from deep instead of using his electric downhill footwork to penetrate the paint is a win for the defense.
Stopping Matas' drives takes a dynamic option away from Chicago's ability to bend the defense, forcing their offense to become more stagnant.
Coby White, a sparkplug who can go off any time, needs to be guarded tightly as well with Orlando's elite guard defenders.
Josh Giddey and Vucevic are here to outscore you, not stop you. The difference in this game can be as simple as The Magic forcing more stops throughout the game while countering with a more versatile offense.